"The cast and creative team are working hard and cannot wait to get it in front of an audience"

TELL us about yourself;

I am a Cork-based theatre maker and Corcadorca artist in residence. I write plays and operas and act a bit too.

Where were you born?

St. Finbar’s Hospital, Cork city.

Where do you live?

Cork city. Trying to buy a house there but failing miserably.

Family?

Youngest of four siblings.

Best friend?

Chips and garlic mayo. We’ve been through tough times together. They understand me.

Earliest childhood memory?

Eating ice cream in my grandmother’s garden and getting it all over my t-shirt. Not much has changed.

Person you most admire?

My boyfriend. He is honest and kind.

Person who most irritates you?

Maybe I shouldn’t name them here... Public figures who lie, get caught, and then lie about lying. People who talk loudly in the cinema or theatres, certainly. Do they think they are still at home on their couch?

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Costa Rica. They are leading the world in conservation. The nature is stunning and the state protects it while enabling people to make a living from eco tourism.

I saw many incredible animals and plants, it was life-changing.

Favourite TV programme?

Arrested Development. Nothing comes close. Maybe Star Trek.

Favourite radio show?

Mystery Train, Lyric FM. John Kelly is an encyclopedia of unusual music.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Under intensive supervision, I can deliver a decent roast chicken.

Favourite restaurant?

Yuan Ming Yuan, Princes Street. Superb Chinese food and great Dim Sum.

Last book you read?

Clara And The Sun by Kasuo Isigiro. No-one writes quite like him. It is about a solar powered A.I who looks after a sick child. It’s very, very sad but beautiful.

Best book you read?

I, Claudius by Robert Graves. It was a rite of passage to read it.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Miss Anthropocene by Grimes, Although, she’s annoying me a bit now with her tik toks about communism, while going out with Elon Musk.

Favourite song?

Too many to choose. I literally can’t.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Kate Bush.

Do you have a pet?

I would gladly live with animals of all kinds. If only I had room!

Morning person or night owl?

Night owl.

Your proudest moment?

I once fell while holding four pints but didn’t spill a drop. The whole pub gave me a round of applause. My life will flash before my eyes when I die, and that will be the climactic point in the montage.

Spendthrift or saver?

Spendthrift. I feel weird if I have excess money. Maybe no Minister job for me then...

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

People not cleaning up after their dogs. I wish them ill. Some mornings there are mountains of dog-pooh outside my front door. It is just disgusting. Are people not supposed to be fined for that?

What makes you happy?

I love good food and when I make people laugh. A good insult. When someone articulates something I can’t seem to.

How would you like to be remembered?

I don’t mind if I am not remembered. I won’t be here to worry about it. But if I do have any legacy, I want it to be wildly exaggerated and self-aggrandizing.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I am rehearsing my play Heart Of A Dog which will be performed in The Everyman Theatre on September 23-25. It’s a surreal comedy about a dog who gets turned into a man. The cast and creative team are working hard and cannot wait to get it in front of an audience.

MORE ABOUT THE PLAY

Heart Of A Dog will then tour The Civic as part of Dublin Theatre Festival. The play, inspired by Mikhail Bulgakov’s masterpiece novel, is a fierce parable, a Frankenstein fable, that’s as funny as it is terrifying. It follows the adventures of a scroungy mongrel named Sharik, who, in a gruesome scientific experiment, is turned into a man.

See everymancork.com