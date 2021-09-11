Will you be tuning into RTE's new crime drama this weekend?

THE Kinsellas are a small, tight-knit crime family in Dublin, who are finding themselves increasingly at odds with a powerful drug cartel.

When the hot-headed son of Frank Kinsella gets into a violent confrontation, the cartel decide to retaliate.

That is the setting for a new eight-part crime drama called Kin that starts on RTÉ1 Sunday September 12 at 9.30pm, which is already drawing comparisons to the channel’s last smash hit crime drama, Love/Hate.

The comparisons don’t end there either, as Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen, aged 52, who played gang boss John Boy in the first two seasons of Love/Hate, before the character was shot dead, plays the head of the Kinsella family.

Early reviews of Kin have described it as “an epic tragedy, an exploration of how love and grief are entwined, how a horrific loss can shape you into someone else. A before and after. It’s also about how such grief can twist and warp the family as a whole, and start an avalanche that will impact much more than a family’s personal relationships.”

Gillen, who plays Dublin crime family patriarch Frank Kinsella, has said that the drama will feature some shocking scenes of violence but that nothing is sensationalised.

He added: “It’s a crime drama set in Dublin so there will be scenes that are brutal and shocking but it’s not in there for the sake of sensation.

“I think there’s always a responsibility not to glorify it.

“We have a responsibility to show how it starts and also a responsibility to show how it ends and it generally doesn’t end well. It ends in prison or in the grave, so I’d be quite conscious of that.

Kin also stars Clare Dunne, Ciarán Hinds and Maria Doyle Kennedy.