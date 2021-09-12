Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 08:00

What time can you watch Cork camogie players chase another All Ireland title?

Here's a run down of some of the key games this weekend
Cork’s Linda Collins hopes to pick up the O’Duffy Cup

AFTER amassing a record 28 All-Ireland titles, and appearing in 48 All-Ireland camogie finals down the years, Cork are the undisputed queens of the sport.

The 2021 crop are aiming for another title when they face Galway in this year’s final today, Sunday September 12, and it’s on The Sunday Game Live on RTÉ2 at 4.15pm, following the Junior and Intermediate deciders. Cork captain Linda Collins hit the winning point three minutes into stoppage time in the semi-final against Kilkenny to set up the showdown.

On the Premier League front, Leeds v Liverpool play at 4pm tomorrow, both on Sky. 

The Champions League kicks off on Tuesday and all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo when Manchester United travel to Young Boys. It’s on RTÉ2 at 5.45pm.

There is live coverage of the women’s World Cup qualifier between Georgia and Republic of Ireland on RTÉ2 next Friday at 5pm.

Cork author releases book about death, family and identity

Cork author releases book about death, family and identity

