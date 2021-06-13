Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 08:00

Watch: So many reasons to visit The Old Cork Waterworks Experience

In a new weekly column, we share videos about some of Cork's favourite places and people. Here Dario Cascio, shares his video about Cork Waterworks Experience
Watch: So many reasons to visit The Old Cork Waterworks Experience

Pictured at the reopening of the Old Cork Waterworks, on the Lee Road were staff members Cormac O’Callaghan, Mervyn Horgan, Mary Walsh, Shazia Waheed and Joanne Tuohy.

Dario Cascio

Here’s the news: There a place where you can enjoy a coffee while your kids have fun at the science lab.

Or see some very old engines and boilers while your kids play at the playground. And that place is at The Old Cork Waterworks.


What an amazing venue! 

And what a great experience overall.

We were greeted by Mervyn and the rest of the wonderful staff.

Map of the place: Check.

Audio guide: Check.

Introductory video of the Waterworks: Check.

As I walked around the beautiful Victorian buildings, the dominating chimney, with the ever present sound of the river Lee flowing, I was listening to old stories of Cork people, when they had to walk down the river banks to get some water. 

That must have been a nightmare, so far from the modern and comfortable life style we have now.

This place changed Cork, it was a catalyst to the progress and prosperity of the city, so it has to be visited, celebrated and protected.

The old boilers and engines? Oh my, they are so cool!

Enjoy the video!

Read More

Watch: Explore Cork city's 400 year old fort... for free

More in this section

My Weekend: A fire was lit in me! I went on to pursue a life and career in dance My Weekend: A fire was lit in me! I went on to pursue a life and career in dance
Watch: 'I am just a guy, with a camera, roaming around Cork, making videos' Watch: On my visit to UCC I was 'mesmerised'
That was some interval... Cork theatres are to reopen That was some interval... Cork theatres are to reopen
the sicilian wanderer
Watch: Corkman proposes to girlfriend in highest cave in Ireland

Watch: Corkman proposes to girlfriend in highest cave in Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more