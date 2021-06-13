Watch: So many reasons to visit The Old Cork Waterworks Experience

Here’s the news: There a place where you can enjoy a coffee while your kids have fun at the science lab.

Or see some very old engines and boilers while your kids play at the playground. And that place is at The Old Cork Waterworks.





What an amazing venue!

And what a great experience overall.

We were greeted by Mervyn and the rest of the wonderful staff.

Map of the place: Check.

Audio guide: Check.

Introductory video of the Waterworks: Check.

As I walked around the beautiful Victorian buildings, the dominating chimney, with the ever present sound of the river Lee flowing, I was listening to old stories of Cork people, when they had to walk down the river banks to get some water.

That must have been a nightmare, so far from the modern and comfortable life style we have now.

This place changed Cork, it was a catalyst to the progress and prosperity of the city, so it has to be visited, celebrated and protected.

The old boilers and engines? Oh my, they are so cool!

Enjoy the video!