Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 09:52

Watch: On my visit to UCC I was 'mesmerised'

In a new weekly column, we share videos about some of Cork's favourite places and people.
Dario Cascio who is from Palermo in Sicily. He has a video project called 'The Sicilian Wanderer'.

Dario Cascio

The UCC was the first place I visited in Cork.

Back in 2014, when we were still living in Galway, my wife and I bought our first car in Ireland and Cork was our first long trip.

I know, I know… You’re probably thinking that driving from Galway to Cork isn’t the longest trip and, well, you’re right about that.

But when you’ve just started and still learning to drive on the left lane, it feels like a coast- to-coast in the US!

Our daughter was only a couple of months old, we had a room in a B&B between the UCC and Fitzgerald Park and I still remember the incredible full Irish breakfast we had that day!

With a full belly and a sleeping baby girl in her buggy, we entered the gates of the UCC.

The first thing I though was: “I wish my university was half as beautiful as this place!”.

I was mesmerised.

The river, the trees and plants, the stunning buildings and a feeling of quiet and peace.

The beautiful Aula Maxima, the wood creaking at every step and the shame of making too much noise while students were silently reading.

Now that I live in Cork, the UCC is one of my favourite spots in town, whenever I’m in the area I always go in for a quick walk. This place has the power of slowing down time and makes me feel relaxed.

Hope you’ll enjoy my little walk in this video!

the sicilian wanderer
