Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 08:00

Cork duo are set to appear in TV DIY show

The Big DIY Challenge is back this week - and a Cork duo feature
Cork duo are set to appear in TV DIY show

DIY SKILLS ON SHOW: Kenneth Murphy, of Killeagh

John Dolan

FORMER QE2 chef Kenneth Murphy and his wife Gene live in a 150-year-old farmhouse in Killeagh, County Cork.

Ken converted an unused room over his garage into two bedrooms for his daughters, Samantha and Gemma — something he’d been promising to do for them for a long time — and the project features in The Big DIY Challenge on RTÉ1 on Thursday at 8.30pm.

Jackie Peterson, of Bandon, also appears in the episode. Jackie, who is partially deaf and has a son Jack, who has Down’s Syndrome, and a daughter, Rebekah, upcycles her mother’s old furniture to create a colourful chicken coop, in memory of her mother, who love the animal.

Other projects seen by presenter PJ Gallagher include a man who is building a seating area and crescent moon-shaped firepit in Kilmoon, Co Clare, from locally sourced stone.

PJ also meets Geri Canavan in Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath, who is attempting a beautiful bedroom makeover that’s been inspired by Marie Antoinette’s bedroom at the Palace of Versailles!

Read More

21 Cork artists are in the frame for home town gallery showcase

More in this section

Watch: 'I am just a guy, with a camera, roaming around Cork, making videos' Watch: Have you heard the wonderful legend about Cork's favourite amenity - The Lough?
My Weekend: A picnic in the park, with frisbee and friends... the perfect start to the weekend My Weekend: A picnic in the park, with frisbee and friends... the perfect start to the weekend
Cork director: Nothing prepares you for having a Hollywood icon whisper in your ear Cork director: Nothing prepares you for having a Hollywood icon whisper in your ear
tvinteriors
Cork illustrator is over the moon with national award

Cork illustrator is over the moon with national award

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY