Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 10:34

Watch: Have you heard the wonderful legend about Cork's favourite amenity - The Lough?

In a new weekly column, we share videos about some of Cork's favourite places and people. Here Dario Cascio shares his video about The Legend of King Corc
Dario Cascio who is from Palermo in Sicily. He has a video project called 'The Sicilian Wanderer'.

Have you heard about a legend of one of Cork's most famous amenities - The Lough?

Dario Cascio, who is from Palermo in Sicily is passionate about sharing stories about Cork's history and folklore. In his video project, ‘The Sicilian Wanderer’, Dario, who lives in Blackpool with his family, tells stories about Ireland and Sicily with beautiful visuals. It’s Dario’s passion, a weekend activity.

Here we share Dario's video about The Lough.

For more on Dario's work see www.thesicilianwanderer.com/

You can also follow Dario on Facebook and Instagram @thesicilianwanderer

If you want to read our big interview with Dario, see the link below.

the sicilian wanderer
