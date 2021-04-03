Get cracking with a delicious, eggy Easter Sunday breakfast

IT’S all about eggs this weekend! Kids will be out searching for the treats the Easter Bunny has left — up trees, down garden paths, in the hedgerows and shrubbery — you’d never know where this wily rabbit would drop an egg or two!
Cooleeney and Asparagus Souffle Omelette
Ingredients (makes 1 omelette) 4 asparagus spears 3 large fresh free range eggs 1 generous tbsp grated Parmesan cheese Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 4 slices ripe Cooleney cheese Tomato relish to finish Method Trim the asparagus stalks then cook in lightly salted simmering water for a few minutes till just tender, being careful not to overcook.
Carefully separate the eggs, placing yolks and whites into two clean bowls, and making sure not to break the yolks as you go.
Beat egg yolks, parmesan cheese and seasoning together.
Whisk the egg whites till foamy and stiff peaks form. Fold the whites into the yolk mix carefully, being careful not to knock out all the air.
Melt butter in a non-stick pancake pan.
Spoon in the mix and cook over low heat till the base is set and browned lightly. You should be able to lift the omelette with a palette knife round the edges, to make sure it’s not sticking.
When the base is set and top is beginning to fluff up and firm, remove pan from heat.
Lay Cooleeney and asparagus spears on top and place under a pre-heated grill till top is lightly browned and cheese is beginning to melt.
Spoon the tomato relish over the cheese and asparagus.
To serve, flip one half of the omelette over the other half. Use a fish slice to carefully lift out onto a warm serving plate.
Chocolate Banana Pancake Sticks
Ingredients (serves 4) 150g self raising flour 2 tbsp cocoa powder 1 good tsp baking powder 1-2tbsp sugar, to taste 1 large fresh free range egg 1 tsp coffee essence (optional) 150mls milk 1 tbsp melted butter 4 ripe bananas, sliced Maple syrup or ready made chocolate sauce to serve 25g grated dark chocolate to serve Method Sift flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder into a bowl and make a well in the centre. Stir in sugar.
Add egg, coffee essence and a little milk from the measure.
Start to whisk together. Gradually add remaining milk to make a thickish batter.
Stir in melted butter.
Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and brush lightly with oil.
Using a tablespoon, drop spoonfuls of mix onto pan to make small circles, spacing well apart.
When the surface starts to bubble and pancakes are puffing up, flip to cook other sides.
Slide out onto a warm plate and cover with film Keep warm whilst making remaining pancakes.
To serve, layer pancakes on four warmed plates, with banana slices and maple syrup or chocolate sauce in between.
Finish with banana slices.
Decorate with grated dark chocolate. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.
Weekend Gargle
This smart and stylish omelette deserves a frivolous glass of prosecco on Easter Sunday morning! Why not indeed?
I’m going to one of Cork’s own makers for a lovely prosecco to fit the bill.
Graham Norton’s Own Prosecco Frizzante has the traditional cork and string closure on the bottle, which holds a lighthearted and subtle fruity white wine with gentle spritzy bubbles.
Just the right start to the day.
Make it extra special by dropping a fresh strawberry or raspberry into the base of the champagne flutes before you pour in the wine. Or add some fresh mint leaves for a refreshing wake up call.
On offer this Easter weekend at Supervalu, Graham Norton’s Own Prosecco Frizzante is down from €12 to €10 till April 14.
Receipt
RECEIPT Main dish Free range eggs (half dozen) €2.20 Asparagus bundle €1.39 Parmesan Cheese 150g €2.62 Cooleeney Cheese 200g €3.49 Tomato Relish 300g €1.99 Total: €11.69 Dessert Organic bananas 6 pack €1.59 Dark chocolate 100g €1.99 Maple syrup 332g .€3.79 Self raising flour 2kg €1.05 Cocoa powder 250g €2.89 Total: €11.31 GRAND TOTAL: €23