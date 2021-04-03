Get cracking with a delicious, eggy Easter Sunday breakfast

IT’S all about eggs this weekend! Kids will be out searching for the treats the Easter Bunny has left — up trees, down garden paths, in the hedgerows and shrubbery — you’d never know where this wily rabbit would drop an egg or two!

So, while the kids are getting their sugar fix this weekend, I’m thinking the parents would probably like an egg treat of their own!

My Easter brunch this weekend is all about leisurely luxury. It’s the kind of dish you make when you’ve got that lazy morning ahead.

It’s actually very quick to make, but there are a few stages ahead of the actual cooking so it’s a breakfast you save for when you’ve got that little bit more time.

The French are superb at souffle making, of this there is no doubt. During my classical cookery training, I made souffles for six months solid. Savoury and sweet in every variation. By the time I’d finished I’d learned they are not to be feared at all. In fact if I dare say so, their creators have clothed them in cloak and dagger stuff in the hope that us mere mortals would never get the hang of their secret!

This weekend, I’m going to tell you how to make a souffle omelette. It’s not quite the same as a full blown souffle. In fact it’s much quicker. But it’s definitely up there with the most elegant dishes in any repertoire.

A souffle omelette is really just a posh omelette that’s been fluffed up with whisked egg white. It looks glamorous and very impressive to serve. The best way to do this is to make an individual omelette for each person. You can make a larger omelette for more people and cut it to serve, but it doesn’t have the same eye appeal as an individual.

I’ve given the recipe and method for a three egg omelette for one serving, so all you need do is multiply the ingredients for the amount of people you’re feeding Use a bigger pan if you’re not cooking the omelettes individually.

My souffle omelette is filled with luxury asparagus spears and melting Cooleeney cheese. Looks gorgeous and tastes absolutely divine.

For a sweet touch, it’s got to be about chocolate! I’ve retrieved these fantastic Chocolate Banana Pancakes from my files as a special brunch dessert. They are perfect after the omelette, but you could save them for a breakfast treat on Easter Monday morning as well.

Stack them high and drizzle them with maple syrup or a good readymade chocolate sauce to serve — you could even put a scoop of ice cream on the side!

Cooleeney and Asparagus Souffle Omelette

Ingredients (makes 1 omelette) 4 asparagus spears 3 large fresh free range eggs 1 generous tbsp grated Parmesan cheese Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 4 slices ripe Cooleney cheese Tomato relish to finish Method Trim the asparagus stalks then cook in lightly salted simmering water for a few minutes till just tender, being careful not to overcook.

Carefully separate the eggs, placing yolks and whites into two clean bowls, and making sure not to break the yolks as you go.

Beat egg yolks, parmesan cheese and seasoning together.

Whisk the egg whites till foamy and stiff peaks form. Fold the whites into the yolk mix carefully, being careful not to knock out all the air.

Melt butter in a non-stick pancake pan.

Spoon in the mix and cook over low heat till the base is set and browned lightly. You should be able to lift the omelette with a palette knife round the edges, to make sure it’s not sticking.

When the base is set and top is beginning to fluff up and firm, remove pan from heat.

Lay Cooleeney and asparagus spears on top and place under a pre-heated grill till top is lightly browned and cheese is beginning to melt.

Spoon the tomato relish over the cheese and asparagus.

To serve, flip one half of the omelette over the other half. Use a fish slice to carefully lift out onto a warm serving plate.

Chocolate Banana Pancake Sticks

Chocolate Banana Pancake Sticks by Di Curtin

Ingredients (serves 4) 150g self raising flour 2 tbsp cocoa powder 1 good tsp baking powder 1-2tbsp sugar, to taste 1 large fresh free range egg 1 tsp coffee essence (optional) 150mls milk 1 tbsp melted butter 4 ripe bananas, sliced Maple syrup or ready made chocolate sauce to serve 25g grated dark chocolate to serve Method Sift flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder into a bowl and make a well in the centre. Stir in sugar.

Add egg, coffee essence and a little milk from the measure.

Start to whisk together. Gradually add remaining milk to make a thickish batter.

Stir in melted butter.

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and brush lightly with oil.

Using a tablespoon, drop spoonfuls of mix onto pan to make small circles, spacing well apart.

When the surface starts to bubble and pancakes are puffing up, flip to cook other sides.

Slide out onto a warm plate and cover with film Keep warm whilst making remaining pancakes.

To serve, layer pancakes on four warmed plates, with banana slices and maple syrup or chocolate sauce in between.

Finish with banana slices.

Decorate with grated dark chocolate. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.

Weekend Gargle

This smart and stylish omelette deserves a frivolous glass of prosecco on Easter Sunday morning! Why not indeed?

I’m going to one of Cork’s own makers for a lovely prosecco to fit the bill.

Graham Norton’s Own Prosecco Frizzante has the traditional cork and string closure on the bottle, which holds a lighthearted and subtle fruity white wine with gentle spritzy bubbles.

Just the right start to the day.

Make it extra special by dropping a fresh strawberry or raspberry into the base of the champagne flutes before you pour in the wine. Or add some fresh mint leaves for a refreshing wake up call.

On offer this Easter weekend at Supervalu, Graham Norton’s Own Prosecco Frizzante is down from €12 to €10 till April 14.

Receipt

RECEIPT Main dish Free range eggs (half dozen) €2.20 Asparagus bundle €1.39 Parmesan Cheese 150g €2.62 Cooleeney Cheese 200g €3.49 Tomato Relish 300g €1.99 Total: €11.69 Dessert Organic bananas 6 pack €1.59 Dark chocolate 100g €1.99 Maple syrup 332g .€3.79 Self raising flour 2kg €1.05 Cocoa powder 250g €2.89 Total: €11.31 GRAND TOTAL: €23