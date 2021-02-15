It’s a toss-up... a savoury and sweet choice for Pancake Day

IT’S that time of year again! You either love or hate making pancakes. If you’re part of the former brigade, who always gets it wrong and ends up with them stuck to the pan or broken mid-flip, I’m here to tell you it’s time to take heart and have another go!
50g plain flour
Pinch of salt
1 fresh free range egg
50mls milk
2 medium courgettes
Freshly ground black pepper
4 fresh free range eggs
Grated Parmesan cheese for topping (optional)
1 bunch scallions, trimmed and chopped
16 cherry tomatoes, halved
- Sift flour into a bowl and add salt. Make a well in the centre and add beaten egg with a little milk.
- Whisk together, adding milk a bit at a time, till you have a thickish, smooth batter.
- Stir grated courgette into the batter with a fork, making sure the pieces are well mixed and evenly coated. Season with freshly ground black pepepr and salt if necessary.
- Heat oil in large non-stick frying pan and add ladlefuls of mix in small rounds, spacing well apart. Do this in batches so they don’t stick together.
- When browned and set on one side, flip them over with a fish slice to brown other side.
- Stack on a warm plate, placing cling film between each pancake to stop them sticking together.
- Reserve, keeping warm, while you make remaining pancakes. To serve, poach or fry 4 fresh free range eggs till whites are set and yolks are stoft.
- Serve courgette pancakes on warm plates and top with Parmesan if using and cooked eggs. Scatter with spring onions and cherry tomatoes.
100g plain flour
Pinch of salt
1 fresh free range egg
300mls milk
1 tbsp melted butter
For the sauce 1 orange
4 tbsp orange juice
25g butter
50mls orange juice
2 tbsp soft brown sugar
2 tbsp Grand Marnier Liqueur or brandy
- Sift flour and salt into a bowl and make a well in the centre.
- Crack in egg and add a little milk from measure and whisk into the flour.
- Gradually add remaining milk, whisking to a smooth batter.
- Whisk in the melted butter.
- To cook the pancakes, heat a non-stick crepe pan (small pancake pan) over medium heat and brush with a little oil.
- Add a little mix to the heated pan and swirl to cover base thinly.
- Cook for a couple of minutes or till pancake is set and surface is beginning to bubble.
- Toss or flip over with a spatula, to cook other side.
- Slide pancake out onto a plate and cover with film.
- Repeat process with remaining batter, layering pancakes on plate with film in between to stop them sticking.
- Fold the pancakes in half, then quarters.
- Grate the zest from the orange and reserve. Peel orange and segment by cutting between membranes to remove just the flesh. Reserve.
- Melt butter in a pan and add orange segments, orange juice and brown sugar. Heat until sugar is dissolved and bubble for a few seconds.
- Add the pancakes in a single layer.
- Cook for a moment to heat through, spooning the sauce over.
- Add liqueur or brandy and tilt the pan to ignite with gas flame or with a lighter. Stand well back.
- When the flames die down, serve pancakes on warmed plates with cream or ice cream.