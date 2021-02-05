Cork court hears Trump is innocent

Trump is innocent!

A Temporary Cadet called D. J. W. Trump, of the Auxiliary Division of the R.I.C., was in the news in the Echo on Saturday, February 5, 1921.

His initials may even have been the same as the latter-day U.S President — but our man appears to have had trumped-up charges against him when he appeared before a Field General Court Martial

Trump was found not guilty and released after being accused of robbing Mrs Margaret Burns, of Newcastle West, of £2 10s.

However, Constables Holmes and Hartley, of Ballinhassig R.I.C. Barracks, were found guilty of obtaining whiskey, stout and cigarettes by “improperly evading payment” and of assaulting two soldiers of the Essex Regiment at Kinsale. They were sentenced to six months with hard labour.

That day’s Echo also reported that the down mail on the Kerry branch of the GS&WR was held up the day before at Banteer by masked armed men. All letters for Millstreet and Rathmore were taken but parcel post remained untouched.

An unknown man was shot dead in Dundrum, Dublin yesterday morning. His body was discovered in a field near a public house known as The Lamp. He had been dead for some hours and his underclothes were stated to be of a military pattern.

Four armed men held up a bread van belonging to a Belfast firm in the vicinity of Armagh. The van, the bread and the harness were burned and two shots were fired over the head of the driver.

Meanwhile, a 56-year old woman from Armaghbreague, near Keady, Co. Armagh, was attacked by unknown men, had her hair cut off and her face tarred.

Kitty O’Shea dead

London’s Evening Standard reported that Katharine Parnell (formerly O’Shea), widow of the late, great Irish leader, C.S. Parnell, died early this morning.

Shooting in Youghal

Alfred Kidney, only son of William Kidney, of Nile Street (later O’Rahilly Street), was fired at and wounded seriously, if not fatally.

The shooting occurred last night at 8pm on North Main Street, Youghal, opposite Mrs Flynn’s shop. It was dark and very wild at the time with very few people on the streets.

Alfred was found in pain in a pool of blood on the ‘flagway’ and brought into Miss Fitzgerald’s house. Police and a military lorry were quickly on the scene. So too doctors Twomey and Murphy and Fr Roche.

Alfred was wounded in the abdomen and behind the ear. The incident is shrouded in mystery but some months ago an attempt to kidnap the young man was foiled by the arrival of neighbours. (The shots proved fatal. Alfred was 28 and a locksmith by trade).

Martial Law debate

Today’s Echo dealt at length with scholarly arguments concerning martial law. As far back as the early 17th century, Edward Coke wrote that proclamations of martial law are illegal and that to put a man to death by martial law is akin to murder. The King’s assent to the Petition of Right in 1628 has since been exploited by giving martial law the false nature and authority of a statute.

This presented a grave constitutional issue and has now enabled ‘new offences’ to be created under martial law in Ireland.

No less a figure than Herbert Asquith (leader of the opposition Liberal Party) points out that misstatements at ministerial level have made it impossible for even parliament to know fully what is happening in Ireland. Constitutional safeguards are more necessary than ever.

Night Boat to Cairo

Appearing at the Police Court, before Resident Magistrates Kilbride and Callan, was Michael Lynch, of 29, Corporation Buildings. He was charged by Sergeant Curran with maliciously breaking two panes of glass at the house of Kate Sheehan residing at No.13. She stated that the accused called her an “informer”. The defendant said it wasn’t he who broke the panes. Mrs Sheehan said she saw him do it. The defendant was an ex-soldier lately returned from Egypt and was not conducting himself too well since his return to the city. He was fined 5s. plus costs and ordered to pay 15s. compensation.

Serious Power Outage

The city’s tramway dispute has led to serious complaints from those in charge of Cork’s hospitals.

Owing to the absence of electric power, great difficulties were being experienced in connection with running the operating theatres and use of x-ray apparatus. Hospital lifts could only be used with the greatest difficulty.