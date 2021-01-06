Holly Bough Diffney Quiz and crossword answers: Did you win?

THE winner of the 2020 Holly Bough Diffney Quiz €500 prize was Pat O’Keeffe, from Portlaoise, Co Laois.
Answers below.
1. 100 Cent in a Euro
2. Take Down a Peg or 2
3. Neptune Basketball Club, Founded 1947
4. Pisces (February 19th - March 20th)
5. 7 Points for a Black Ball in Snooker
6. Halleys Comet Appears Every 76 Years
7. 01/05 May Day
8. 15 Men on a Dead Man’s Chest
9. 1234567 by the Frank and Walters
10. an Gorta Mór 1845-1849
11. 4 in a Bed
12. the Earth, 3rd Planet from the Sun
13. Henry the 4th, Part 2 by William Shakespeare
14. 6 Balls in an Over
15. the River Feale is 75 Kilometres Long
16. Usain Bolt, Olympic 100 Metres Champion
17. 4 Green Fields
18. Bus Route 220x, Ovens to Crosshaven
19. Le Mans ‘66
20. 50 States in the United States of America
21. 5 o’Clock Shadow
22. the Titanic Left Cobh on 11/04/1912
23. September 1913 by William Butler Yeats
24. L = 50 in Roman Numerais
25. 12 Counties in Leinster
26. Michael D Higgins, an 9ú Uachtarán na hÉireann
27. 2 Left Feet
28. Sam Bennett Won 2 Stages in the Tour de France
29. 8 out of 10 Cats
30. the Clubhouse is the 19th Hole of Golf
31. the 1 Eyed Reilly
32. 2 Bottles of Wine in a Magnum
33. Just Molly and Me and Baby Makes 3
34. the 1 and Only Ivan
35. Cork 20 Rally
36. 8 Planets in the Solar System
37. 2020 Chinese Year of the Rat
38. Tom Kiernan, Won 54 Caps for Ireland
39. 16/08/1977 Elvis Presley Died
40. 64,000 Dollar Question
41. Ulysses by James Joyce, 1st Published in 1922
42. Pieces of 8
43. Conn 100 Cathach
44. 2, 4, 6, 8 Who Do We Appreciate
45. a 2 Edged Sword
46. 1944-1945 the Battle of the Bulge
47. 14 Lines in a Sonnet
48. the River Corrib is 6 Kilometres Long
49. 123 Years of the Holly Bough
50. 4 Members of a Quartet
51. 5001 Kilometres between Cork and New York
52. behind the 8 Ball
53. Gael-Taca, 22 Port Uí Shúilleabháin, Corcaigh
54. Alexander the Great, Died 323 B.C
55. 7 Players on a Netball Team
56. You Only Get 1 Roll of the Dice
57. 20/06/1631 the Sack of Baltimore
58. We 3 Kings of Orient Are
59. 50 is 1/2 a Century
60. There’s only 1 Street in Dromcollogher by Percy French
THE winner of the 2020 Holly Bough €250 prize crossword was Claire Lynch.
Answers below.
Across
1. Coachford 6. Stealth 10. Fox 12. Ego 13. Roald Dahl 14. Ice 15. Era 16. Point of sale 17. Simmered 20. Evil 21. Cargo 22. Off 24. Minute steak 29. Piano 31. Prompt 32. Spending 33. Veldt 34. Ended 36. Calm down 38. Gemini 39. Easel 42. Merry Christmas 46. Mallow 47. Tea 48. Istle 49. Tutu 50. Taxpayer 54. Cash payment 57. Ali 58. Act 59. Goose 62. Red deer
Down
1. Christmas present 2. Alarming 3. Hedge 4. Olive oil 5. Deep 6. Social distancing 7. Exit 8. Loafers 9. Hula hoop 10. Free-for-all 11. X-ray 18. Roe 19. Debt 21. Cow 23. Frontline workers 25. Tripod 27. ESP 28. Kingdom 30. Anon 32. Star 33. Vienna 37. War 40. Leinster 41. Lee 43. Rout 44. Playroom 45. Stipend 46. Mix 49. Tremor 51. After 52. Pages 55. Yule log 56. Talc