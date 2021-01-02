Wedding of the Week: Housemates who became friends, then Mr and Mrs

A stunning West Cork venue provided the backdrop for this couple’s special day.

Jennifer Fox from Waterford and Alan Murphy from Kerry, were wed at Blairscove House in Durrus, West Cork.

STUNNING LOCATION: Jennifer and Alan Murphy who stopped off in Gougane Barra for photographs.

The family-run, old country house, overlooks the West Cork coastline. They were looking for a unique wedding venue with good food and the Cork venue ticked all the boxes.

They were due to get wed on June 20, in front of 82 guests, but this changed then, due to Covid, to September 19, with a small group of 37 guests and three kids.

The couple took it all in their stride.

WEDDED BLISS: The couple first met when they were housemates living together in Cork.

“It was relaxed enough but we were holding our breath a couple of times with covid Restrictions.. especially when there was a schedule announcement 3 days before the big day,” said Jennifer.

Alan and Jennifer first met back in 2011 when they were both working in Cork, they were housemates, who became good friends and things grew from there.

The couple got engaged during another lockdown of sorts.

SOME DISRUPTION: The couple were due to get married earlier in the summer, but plans changed, due to Covid. They were wed instead in September.

The bride explained: “It was during the last county lock down, which was the ‘Beast from the East’, Storm Emma... he proposed when we were out for a walk on a snowy hill in Cork.”

The bride sourced her wedding dress in Vows in Blarney.

Recalling the day, the bride said: “Everything ran like clockwork. We were very lucky to have a venue that would leave us bring Dolly (our dog) and she was amazing all day but with all the excitement of everyone clapping and cheering on our entrance to the restaurant, she decided to take cover on the train of my dress also by the end of the night my wellies became my dancing shoes.”

BY HER SIDE: Jennifer with their dog Dolly, who played a role in the wedding day.

The wedding band on the day were The Brightsides and the couple’s first dance was Jack Johnson, ‘Better Together’.

“We wanted a song we both liked and was a little different.”

As to the highlights of the day? Jennifer said: “The ceremony was truly magically, Gougane barra is always breathtaking.”

The couple had originally planned to go to South America on honeymoon, but instead decided to do a once and lifetime tour of Ireland.

MR AND MRS: Jennifer and Alan Murphy who enjoyed their wedding at Blairscove Inn, Durrus in West Cork. Pictures: James O’Driscoll

“The following day of the wedding we spent a night in Bantry, and headed up the west coast staying in Dromoland Castle, Galway city and Ashford Castle. we worked our way down the east coast stopping at Brooklodge Co.Wicklow, Monart, County. Wexford, and a night in Cork city where we first met, staying at the Imperial hotel.”