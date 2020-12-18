New children's book for charity has been inspired by a Cork girl

IN the midst of a year that challenged us all in a myriad of ways, Logitech Cork embraced that challenge by finding a new way to give back to the community and engage their remote working staff.

Logicare, a committee within Logitech, each year takes part in a variety of activities as part of its month of giving. Faced with the new obstacles of 2020, they devised a way to beat the odds by creating a children’s book. With that “Molly the Mouse” was born!

Not only is this initiative a unique way to draw out their employees’ creative talents but it also gave them a sense of coming together while apart and enabled them to raise funds for the incredible Make A Wish Foundation.

With a tight timeline in mind, an announcement was put out on Logitech’s weekly virtual huddle to gather up volunteers, to which there were 50 responses. They then set about creating their main character and the adventures she would have while also incorporating some worthwhile lessons along the way.

With six chapters in the book, the 50 volunteers were divided into three story concept teams covering two chapters each as well, as having writing and illustration teams.

Cleverly, a mouse was chosen as their main character keeping in tone with one of the company’s biggest selling products. However, the book itself is dedicated to Cork girl Molly Daly, who lives with Kabuki Syndrome. Her request from Make A Wish was for an iPad which they gladly granted.

With both a Cork connection and a tech connection, Logitech decided to do a recording of the book for Molly so she can hear the stories as well as enjoy the imagery.

The new children's book created by staff at Logitech in Cork aims to raise €80,000 for the Make a Wish Foundation.

Just some of the lessons that are conveyed in the book include kindness, which features in the Caught in a Trap chapter. Nurturing the idea that it’s OK to be different is told in Sports Day at Molly’s School. Molly’s Magic Dance Shoes discusses resilience. The Tales of Mice focuses on not judging a book by its cover. A Mouseketeers Adventure reminds us to make time for fun, and finally The Domino Effect teaches all about manners and respect.

While the book is geared more at six to 10 year olds, it also features fun and engaging activities including colouring, word searches and little challenges like finding the hidden cheeses (one of Molly’s favourites) making it appealing to a wide age range.

You can be sure the beautiful illustrations will also catch the eye of younger kids, not to mention it’s also perfect for bedtime reading!

Initially, the book was geared just towards Logitech Cork employees to raise money for Make A Wish, but as the process continued Logitech discovered there was a very real possibility that this could appeal to a much wider audience so they went about sourcing stockists and distributors for Molly The Mouse.

Logitech reached out to Laura Rowan, CEO of High Street Books, who having read a recent article on Béibhinn O’Connor and the initiative her parents, Irene and Eoin O’Connor, were championing, decided she would distribute Molly The Mouse free of charge as her act of kindness.

Béibhinn, who tragically passed away earlier this year, was renowned for her kindness and so her parents’ request was for people to carry out random acts of kindness and potentially make a donation to Make A Wish. Not only does this keep Béibhinn’s spirit alive but it will also enable Make A Wish to continue making dreams a reality.

The Ryan’s Super Valu family were also delighted to stock the book in their shops in Togher, Grange and Glanmire as well as Hanley’s Drapery Shop in Castletownbere, Kelly’s Restaurant on Oliver Plunkett Street, the Colourist hair salon on Shandon Street, All Round Beauty in Mayfield and Gadaí Dubh bookshop in Ballymakeera.

Speaking on behalf of Logitech was Aisling Connolly.

She said: “There are so many people that want to help, that want to support, that want to be involved, and it’s such a rewarding sensation to think that we might actually make a difference for some lovely children and help to make some wishes come true, how much more special does it get.”

She also expressed a huge thank- you to everyone involved who is supporting it.

The book is available at the above locations but also can also purchased from High Street Books online at the following address: https://highstreetbooks.ie/Molly- The-Mouse-By-Logitech-Cork-Care-Team-For-Make-A-Wish-Ireland

To find out more about Molly The Mouse, you can also visit the Facebook page where you can place an order, or if you are interested in stocking the book you can reach out there also.

The cost of the book is just €12 with all proceeds going directly to Make A Wish.

You can find Molly the Mouse on Facebook.

See https://www.facebook.com/mollythemouse