Recipe: Gingerbread and Apple Trifle with Mascarpone

This really has such an amazing mix of autumn flavours. Warming though served chilled! This should be enough for four generous individual trifles but it would be equally impressive made in a large glass bowl. It’s worth making the gingerbread for this as it is light and not overly gingery! It goes deliciously with the mascarpone cream, and stewed apple.

Gingerbread and Apple Trifle with Mascarpone

FIRST bake the gingerbread and allow to cool.

Once cooled, cut horizontally so as you can cut out disks to create the layers or cubes.

Ingredients

227gr plain flour

1 tsp bread soda

½ tsp. salt

2 tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

60gr butter at room temperature

140gr demerara sugar

65gr treacle

165gr Golden syrup

150 ml boiling water

1 free-range egg

Method:

Line a square baking tin with parchment about 8 x 8 inches and 2 inches deep.

Preheat the oven to 175 C.

Put the demerara sugar, treacle, golden syrup, butter and boiling water in a jug and stir to melt the butter and sugar, allow to cool a bit before adding the egg (as you don’ t want to cook it).

Sieve the remaining dry ingredients together into a medium sized bowl.

Make a well in the centre of the bowl as you would for pancakes and pour on the liquid, whisking all the time, bringing in the dry ingredients slowly until you have a smooth lump free batter.

Pour into the prepared tin and bake until golden and firm to the touch about 40 minutes.

Allow to cool fully and then turn out onto a wire rack.

Bramley apples.

Apple puree

1kg roughly of bramley Apples (to yield 750gr of prepped apple)

2 tbsp. water

Sugar to taste (optional) - I didn’t use sugar, as both the ginger bread and mascrpone cream are sweet enough.

Method:

Place the apple and water in a wide heavy based pot, cover with a lid and put on low heat.

Stir often until the apple starts to break down,

Keep stirring until smooth and then remove the lid, if a bit wet cook over medium heat stirring all the time to drive off excess water, add a tiny bit of sugar

if you want, but I like this quiet tart.

Ensure it is fully cooled before assembling the trifle.

Mascarpone cream

3 eggs

190gr sugar

333gr Mascarpone

2 leaves gelatine

Method:

Put eggs in the bowl of an electric mixer with the whisk attachment.

Weigh sugar add enough water to dissolve it.

Put on the sugar on medium heat, once the sugar is dissolved then increase the heat and cook to softball. Check with sugar thermometer.

When eggs are tripled in volume, turn off mixer, - then carefully add the boiled sugar syrup. Continue to whisk until cooled.

Add mascarpone, whisk until evenly combined with no lumps.

Gingerbread and apple trifle with mascarpone cream.

To Assemble:

Have all your pieces ready, - cooled apple, mascarpone cream and gingerbread.

A drop of brandy - optional.

Either dice the gingerbread or slice and use a cutter to get the size you need. It is really impressive having neat layers but equally delicious if it has a rustic appearance.

Put one disk in the bottom of your glass. Splash with a little brandy (optional).

Carefully add a layer of apple compote. Add a layer of mascarpone cream. Top with sponge and again a splash of brandy.

Repeat until the glasses are nearly full, ending with mascarpone cream - I think two layers are probably enough but it does depend on the shape of your glasses.

Chill until set, I served with

a few mini ginger shortbread - but just a little whipped cream would also be good.

Ginger shortbread

100gr butter

50 gr sugar

135gr plain flour

1 tsp. fresh ginger

¼ tsp. salt

Method:

Cream the butter, sugar and salt until light and fluffy.

Gradually add the flour and ginger and mix the dough until its smooth.

Shape into a flat round and chill for about one hour.

Once chilled, roll the dough out on a lightly floured board.

Cut into whatever shapes you wish and place the biscuits on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Allow a space between the biscuits so they are not touching.

Chill the biscuits once more for at least 1 hour or place in the freezer for 30 minutes before cooking.

Pre heat the oven to 125 C.

Bake the base and biscuits for one hour until firm.

The biscuits do keep well in an airtight container but are best the day they are baked.