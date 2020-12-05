Wedding of the Week: Our extra special day

ALTHOUGH they couldn’t be there to join Tom and Frances O’Halloran on their special day, people from as far away as Australia, London, and nearby Kerry sent flowers, chocolates, champagne and other gifts to let them know they were thinking of them.

Frances, nee O’Leary, is from Shanakiel, where the couple now live, while Tom (more commonly known as Trixie) is from Ballyheigue, County Kerry.

They met in a bar/ restaurant in Cork where they both worked together.

MR AND MRS: Tom and Frances O’Halloran, who live in Shanakiel, were married in August in a civil ceremony in The Kingsley Hotel. Pictures: Colm Doyle

They got engaged on this date, December 5, in Annie’s Restaurant in Sunday’s Well in 2010 — it was a surprise and the ring came out on top of the dessert! Today also mark’s Frances’ birthday.

Their civil ceremony and reception took place at the Kingsley Hotel on August 6, 2020. This was the first wedding to take place in the hotel when it reopened after the first lockdown.

SPECIAL GUEST: Frances O’Halloran with son Oscar, who walked his mum down the aisle.

The couple’s son Oscar, aged eight, walked his mom up the aisle, it was a very special and emotional moment, with the song Sweet Sixteen by The Fureys playing at the time.

The bride’s hair was by Bliss on Gardiners Hill, while make-up was by Shannon O’Connor on Shandon Street and flowers were by Shandon Flowers. The cake was by Celebrate with Cake, Kinsale.

A SPECIAL DAY FOR FAMILY: Tom and Frances O’Halloran with son Oscar and Tom’s son Jamie Hogan.

Due to Covid restrictions at the time they were limited to 42 guests, which included immediate family and close friends.

Witnesses were Frances O’Leary Snr and Jamie Hogan. Tom’s son. There was a special mention during the ceremony of family members who had passed away — Frances’ dad, Bob O’Leary and niece Emma Murphy, and also Tom’s mother, Denise O’Halloran.

At the reception in The Kingsley, Myles Gaffney provided great music, stories and entertainment in the evening followed by some old school hits by DJ Sean Kelly.

BY THEIR SIDE: Tom and Frances O’Halloran were joined by family and close friends for their special day. They had to restrict numbers due to Covid.

As to the most memorable moment — the couple said: “Receiving flowers, chocolates, champagne and other gifts from friends in Australia, London, and Kerry who couldn’t be with us on the day due to the restrictions.”

The couple issued a special thanks to Charly Walters from The Kingsley who ensured everything ran smoothly and within the Covid guidelines.

“The hotel staff were fantastic and the food was amazing.”

The added: “We couldn’t have asked for a better day all round, even with the restrictions everyone made the most of it and this really made it extra special for us.”

By Elaine Duggan