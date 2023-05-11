Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 10:30

WIN A SPA EXPERIENCE WITH AFTERNOON TEA FOR TWO

To help us celebrate our 20th anniversary of WOW! magazine we would love to give you and a friend the chance to escape and reconnect by winning a spa experience with afternoon tea.

To win simply tell us who the WOW! person in your life is and why?

 Prize Details: 

  • One 60-minute spa treatment for two 
  •  Afternoon Tea for two

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, June 2. Prize is for two people. Non-transferrable/exchangeable and cannot be used for re-sale.

No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final.

