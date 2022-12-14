Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 13:24

WIN A VIP FAMILY PASS FOR THE PANTO AT THE EVERYMAN

And just like that, with a little help from Bibbidi-Bobbidi Boo, you could win this terrific prize: a family pass to see Cork’s favourite traditional family Panto. This year’s Panto presented by The Everyman and CADA is Cinderella, the wonderful tale of a girl with a dream, a spell that’s broken at midnight and a fairy godmother, all with a modern Panto twist!

PRIZE INCLUDES

  • One family pass for four people with front row seats to see Cinderella at The Everyman at 7pm on Wednesday, December 28
  • Pre-show Dinner at The Met
  • Goody bag on arrival

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Thursday, December 22, 2022. Prize valid only for Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Prize is for four people. Non transferrable/exchangeable and cannot be used for re-sale. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final.

