Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 16:36

Win a break away with Cork International Film Festival

We have teamed up with Cork International Film Festival to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Irish Premiere of the Cannes award winning costume drama, Corsage, and an overnight B&B stay with dinner at The Metropole Hotel on Friday November 18.

Cork International Film Festival returns for its 67th edition from November 10 to 20, 2022. See it first in Cork with premieres of Irish and international features, documentaries and shorts on the big screen in venues across Cork City.

PRIZE INCLUDES

  • One pair of tickets to the Irish Premiere of the multiple award-winning witty costume drama, Corsage, starring Vicky Krieps, at The Everyman Theatre
  • A B&B stay for two people at The Metropole Hotel with dinner on Friday, November 18.

Tickets available at corkfilmfest.org or via the myCIFF app

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, November 11, 2022. Prize valid only for Friday, November 18. Non transferrable/exchangeable and cannot be used for re-sale. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final.

