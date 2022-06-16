Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 10:04

WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO ELTON JOHN

WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO ELTON JOHN

WIN a pair of tickets to Elton John in Páirc UÍ Chaoimh on July 1 as part of his iconic Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.

Concert details www.aikenpromotions.com 

Tickets www.ticketmaster.ie


More in this section

Win The Word of Mouth Matte Lipstick collection from Carter Beauty Win The Word of Mouth Matte Lipstick collection from Carter Beauty
Win tickets to Cinderella at The Everyman with Urban October Win tickets to Cinderella at The Everyman with Urban October
Win a family pass to the Everyman Panto Win a family pass to the Everyman Panto
Win a luxury Cork hamper

Win a luxury Cork hamper

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more