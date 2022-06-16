WIN a pair of tickets to Elton John in Páirc UÍ Chaoimh on July 1 as part of his iconic Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.
Concert details www.aikenpromotions.com
Tickets www.ticketmaster.ie
WIN a pair of tickets to Elton John in Páirc UÍ Chaoimh on July 1 as part of his iconic Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.
Concert details www.aikenpromotions.com
Tickets www.ticketmaster.ie
Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter to be in with a chance to win prizes and see what's coming up in The Echo
42 minutes agoJump in taskings for Cork-based community air ambulance
52 minutes agoFirst Gaeltacht title for brilliant Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh
an hour agoAstronaut has special message for Cork boy as he speaks about new film role
an hour agoTreat your dad or father figure to lunch for his special day next Sunday
Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter to be in with a chance to win prizes and see what's coming up in The Echo
Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more