Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 15:39

WIN TICKETS TO RIVERDANCE MATINEE AND NILE RODGERS & CHIC

We have a pair of tickets to give away to Riverdance Matinee on June 4, and Nile Rodgers & CHIC on June 28.

This amazing prize also includes dinner for two on both evenings at Electric riverside bar and restaurant; Asian Fusion Dining with world class cocktail menu on Cork’s buzzing South Mall.

For more concert info visit www.aikenpromotions.com and for tickets go to www.ticketmaster.ie. For details on Electric visit www.electriccork.ie Terms & Conditions apply. Closing date is May 18 at 12pm. Editor’s choice is final. Subject to availability. No cash alternative.

