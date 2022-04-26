Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 14:48

WIN TICKETS TO SIMPLY RED & PET SHOP BOYS

We have a pair of tickets to give away to Simply Red on June 1, and Pet Shop Boys on June 22.

This amazing prize also includes a two-course pre-concert dinner on both evenings at Electric riverside bar and restaurant; Asian Fusion Dining with world class cocktail menu on Cork’s buzzing South Mall.

For more concert info visit www.aikenpromotions.com and for tickets go to www.ticketmaster.ie. For details on Electric visit www.electriccork.ie

Terms & Conditions apply. Closing date is May 11 at 12pm. Editor’s choice is final. Subject to availability. No cash alternative.


