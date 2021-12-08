Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 00:00

Win a family pass to Aladdin at The Everyman

We have teamed up with The Everyman, to offer one lucky family a VIP experience at this year’s Panto. Cork’s favourite traditional family pantomime is back! Oh yes, it is. Join us on a magic carpet ride for this year's show Aladdin in association with CADA Performing Arts. The winning family will receive a family pass for 4 people to Aladdin on Friday, December 17 including front row seats, goody bag and pre-show family meal at Sliced Cork City.

Terms & Conditions apply. Closing date is December 13 at 5pm. Editor’s choice is final. Subject to availability. No cash alternative.

