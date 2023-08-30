Angela Walsh elected president of the Irish Travel Agents Association

ANGELA Walsh, CEO and founder of FROSCH Ireland, was elected president of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) at the Association’s AGM in Dublin.

Ms Walsh is one of Ireland’s leading corporate travel experts and a long-time activist within the ITAA.

She has been a board member since 2013. A native of Cork, Angela will be the second woman to hold the office of ITAA President since 1970.

After nearly 25 years of running a successful Global Travel Management Company, she is now in a position to be able to give back by sharing her experience to help nurture the industry into the next era of change.

She believes in the continued role of the travel agent within the travel trade, based on their ability to invest, adapt, and deliver cost-effective solutions to clients.

Speaking at the AGM, Ms Walsh said: “I am honoured to be elected as the President of the ITAA. In taking up this position I believe that I can continue to grow the ITAA membership and continue developing the support to our existing members enhancing the credibility and reputation of the Irish travel industry.

“The continued success of our industry has been down to travel agents’ collective ability to evolve and meet the changing marketplace, be it changes in technology, empowering our people, or working within a sustainable environment.

“The coming year offers big opportunities for the travel trade to evolve further.”

At the AGM Emma McHugh of Atlantic Travel, was elected treasurer. Ms McHugh has been a board member of the ITAA since 2020. Other appointments to the ITAA board were: Paul Hackett, Click&Go; Martin Skelly, Navan Travel; Alan Lynch, Travel Escapes; Sara Zimmerman, Travel Department; Jeff Collins, Best4Travel; Tom Randles, Barters Travelnet. and Peter Brazil, Limerick Travel.

Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA said: “I wish Angela well as she begins her term as ITAA President.

“Her experience and her work on the Board over the last 10 years shows her love of the industry and commitment to the Association. I am looking forward to working with her and the new board over the coming year.

“I would like to thank Paul Hackett, our outgoing president, for his dedication to the ITAA during his term.

“Paul served during an unpredictable time of travel bans, strikes, and weather warnings but continued to voice travel agents concerns to the public and government. His two-year term, was hugely successful in supporting the Irish travel industry, and his passion for the Association is appreciated by all.”