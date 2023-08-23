My Career: Just taking that bold step and just going for it, has been my biggest career highlight

Name: Orla O Regan

Age: 42

Lives: Mallow, Co. Cork

Job title: Visual Artist / Ceramicist, founder of Orla O Visual

Education background: Bachelor of Business (Marketing) from University of Limerick. Masters Distinction in Strategic Planning from Heriot Watt University, Edinburgh. Certificate in Visual Culture from NCAD (National College of Art & Design, Dublin). Diploma in Art & Design from NCAD.

Hobbies: Sea Swimming – been doing this for years now and feel that there is no better healer than the sea. Yoga – not as disciplined with regular classes but I like to dabble in a few yoga retreats throughout the year. Going on great adventures in our converted van - living life wildly!

Describe your job in five words: Creative. Emotive. Personal. Rewarding. Life Changing!

Describe yourself in five words: Creative, Emphatic, Curious, Honest and Adventurous.

Personality needed for this kind of work? Passionate. Dedicated. Compassionate. Understanding, and being able to listen to the brief of the Client.

How long are you doing this job? I have been a full-time artist since my first boy turned one, so nearly 7 years now.

How did you get this job? Only nine years ago I was going to work on construction sites, in a Programme Management role, both in Ireland and abroad. But after my first born, I was diagnosed with Postnatal Depression, which turned my entire world upside down and led me to reprioritising my entire being.

The biggest turning point in my career to date happened in 2015, after I had my little boy, Jonah.

While he was little, I turned to art as healing, as it was the only thing that I found I could actually do at the time.

While feeling very vulnerable, and obviously unable to return to the Construction world, I set up studio in the old hen house at my parents farm in North Cork. My ‘Palais du Poulet’ as I called it. It was here where I commenced what is now my thriving creative business, ‘Orla O Visual’.

Looking back, just taking that bold step and just going for it, has been my biggest career highlight. Seeing the business progress and succeed so quickly is just so rewarding - reinforcing what I needed to be doing in life!

Do you need particular qualifications or experience? Not necessarily. What you do need is Passion and plenty of it! You can learn along the way as I did.

Describe a day at work: My studio is in Mallow town, and my typical day in the studio can be varied. I open my doors to the public, and they can come in and have a wander. It's so lovely meeting people and chatting about my work and other local makers' work I stock in the studio.

In the background I am found creating my ‘Words in Porcelain’. In between is framing, packaging, posting and admin. My work is mainly bespoke, ensuring what I’m creating is never mundane. When I’m making, I’m in a completely mindful zone, while listening to music that I love.

Social media does account for a large portion of my work day, and this is very important, since I am responsible for advertising and promoting my own work.

I also hold workshops in my space for adults and children, where they can create their very own Masterpiece in Porcelain. I just love how engrossed they become in their creativity, totally in the moment, and just witnessing their imagination thrive, even if only for a couple of hours!

How many hours do you work a week? This can be varied, depending on deadlines and any other commitments. It’s not your typical 9-5, and juggling two young children, it can be anything from 25 - 60+ hours! I feel that the creative mind is rarely off anyways - anyone creative out there can vouch for this!

What do you wear to work? Comfy relaxed clothes. But what I do throw over them is my apron, as soon as I’m in the studio - That’s my uniform!

Is your industry male or female dominated? Mixed.

Does this affect you in any particular way? No.

Is your job stressful? How? Rate it on a scale of 1-10: It can be as stressful as I wish to make it for myself, and if it is stressful it’s usually down to me leaving things until the last minute, which is not uncommon, but I do tend to thrive under deadlines. In my new studio in Mallow town, I feel like I am returning ‘home’ when I open the door.

It is just a soothing and chilled out space, so it absolutely reduces a lot of stress once in there.

Do you work with others or on your own? Usually on my own with my own work. But that is all good - I do enjoy my own company and working on my own ensures that I have no distractions. (Especially when working with words, since many mistakes can be made!!) I am also a member of Cork Craft and Design, and here I do get to work with others. We all volunteer hours each month in the shop in Douglas, and I love going in and meeting the other makers and getting to have the chats.

When do you plan to retire or give up working? That has not been a consideration of mine just yet. I plan to keep going with my work for as long as I can. I do not envision myself just stopping making! I can’t see the day that that will ever actually happen! A creative mind never stops!

Best bits: Being my own boss – no money can ever make up for this! It's also invaluable to be able to take breaks when needed to cater to family needs.

I put my heart and soul into what I make, and feedback from customers reflects this. What I create is very personal, and it's simply wonderful to be part of a process where you get to see how thoughtful people really are!

Feedback from clients is always so positive, and on many occasions there are tears of utter happiness!

Worst bits: The most challenging aspect in a solo business venture, is that you have to be a ‘jack of all trades’. Besides being an artist, you have to assume the varied roles of project manager, marketing, sales, accountant, etc. Still, trying to juggle everything can be challenging, and life as an artist does not allow for 9-5 hours!

Advice to those who want your job? Keep dreaming about it. Keep working towards it. Keep creating. Have no regrets!

Any other comments? ‘Follow your soul, it knows the way’ Listen to your body, listen to that niggling voice within - It is always right!

Simply trust your intuition and live by it.

For more see https://www.orlaovisual.ie/

For more on Cork Craft Month see https://www.corkcraftanddesign.com/