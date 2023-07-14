Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 13:57

Nominations open for business and finance awards

The Business and Finance Awards, in association with KPMG, are now open for nominations.

Rory Noonan

THE 2023 Business and Finance Awards, in association with KPMG, are now open for nominations.

Candidates are encouraged to submit their applications for the awards ceremony which celebrates Ireland’s top business leaders and leadership teams.

The presentation of the awards will take place on Thursday, December 7, at the Convention Centre, Dublin.

Since first launching in 1974, the Business and Finance Awards have been the benchmark for leading companies in Ireland.

The programme celebrates excellence in innovation, growth, and scale of individual business leaders and leadership teams.

This year’s event was launched with programme partners including KPMG Managing Partner Séamus Hand, Ibec CEO Danny McCoy, Coillte CEO Imelda Hurley, Peter Power, Executive Director, UNICEF Ireland and Kevin Sherry, Executive Director, Enterprise Ireland.

Candidates can be nominated in the following categories:

Company of the Year in Association with KPMG.

Business Person of the Year in Association with KPMG.

Elevation Award in partnership with EI.

FDI of the Year Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Award.

Environmental, Social and Governance Award in partnership with Coillte.

Finalists for the awards are chosen by a judging panel comprising industry experts who will assess applications submitted from across the Island of Ireland.

The Business and Finance Awards Programme also hosts the Sutherland Leadership Award along with the TK Whitaker Award.

At an event to launch the awards, Seamus Hand, Managing Partner, KPMG Ireland, said: “We are really proud of our association with the Business and Finance Awards which recognise truly amazing achievements in our business community.

“The awards are testament to both the excellence of past winners and the importance attached to celebrating these achievements.

“We wish all the participants the very best as we begin the judging process and the countdown to the event in December.”

To submit a nomination see https://businessandfinanceawards.com/

