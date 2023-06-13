Trend Micro celebrates 20 years of success in Cork

AS one of the first Cyber Security companies to be based in Cork, Trend Micro has been a pioneer and catalyst for the creation of the Cyber Security Cluster that now exists, partnering with academia, technology clusters, innovation hubs and government agencies, positioning Cork as a competitive cyber security ecosystem on the global stage.

Since 2003, the Trend Micro European headquarters has evolved from an operations centre with 30 staff to now being a “Centre of Excellence” supporting the European business and some global functions employing a diverse, highly skilled workforce of more than 270 people with scope for continued growth.

This week reflecting on the past 20 years Marianne Lee, Co-Site Lead at Trend Micro Cork, stated: “Our people have been key to this growth. Trend Micro has always been a great place to work and continuously endeavours to make an impact on personal, professional and societal levels.

“Cyber Security is an ever-growing market with phenomenal opportunities due to the increase in frequency of the waves of technological advancements and business innovation. Our people are the critical enablers that allow us to take advantage of these developments where protecting our customers is at the core of what we do, so it was great to celebrate this milestone with them.”

During the last 20 years, Trend Micro has had a significant community impact through its global Internet Safety for children and families (ISKF) programme. This program has successfully reached 112,558 children and 46,318 parents and teachers across Ireland, partnering with key enabler organisations such as Cyber Safe Kids, Webwise, Science Foundation Ireland, Cyber Ireland, Cyber Skills MTU, Media Literacy Ireland and COGG to name but a few.

Avril Ronan, Global Programme Manager at Trend Micro, said: “Trend Micro genuinely cares, supporting individuals who selflessly contribute their time to highly rewarding work that has a positive and long-lasting impact on both children and parents within our community.

“This work focuses on enhancing cyber literacy and ensuring cyber safety.”

The number of cyber security incidents nationally and globally are continuously increasing with many garnering significant public attention such as the recent attacks on the healthcare, education and enterprise sectors and many more attacks going unreported. Trend Micro’s ongoing and dedicated investment in Cork demonstrates their commitment to supporting the Irish market and beyond through their European headquarters in Cork.

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions headquartered in Japan, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information.

Fuelled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro’s cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints.

As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the company provides advanced security solutions and services that are powered by the XGen™ security strategy.

For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.