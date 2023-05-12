Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 14:30

Oriel House Hotel showcase refurbished courtyard area

Janice McConnell, General Manager Oriel House Hotel, makes a presentation to Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde at the launch event for the hotel’s refurbished courtyard area. Also included are Emer Cassidy, AIB, and chair of Ballincollig Business Association, and Aoife Lohse, Sales and Marketing Manager, Oriel House Hotel.

Rory Noonan

ORIEL House Hotel welcomed an array of attendees to their launch event to showcase their new refurbished courtyard area, as well as the installation of their Easy Go EV electric charge points, which take just 45 minutes to charge.

It was an evening of networking, entertainment, bubbles, and delicious delights as they provided samples from their new menus.

In attendance was Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde and chairperson of Ballincollig Business Association Emer Cassidy of AIB.

The Lord Mayor spoke of all the superb businesses in Ballincollig and the opportunities available for networking.

Mary Jane O'Regan, with Michelle Hegarty from Google at the Courtyard, Oriel House Hotel.

Emer had a very special accolade on the night for the Oriel House Hotel as they were named as Ballincollig Business of the Month for March 2023.

Guests were offered tastes of many of the hotel’s new dishes - ranging from small bites like new superfood salad, crispy calamari, cajun chicken wings and deep fried brie to mains. These include chef favourites including 10oz Irish prime rib-eye, supreme of Irish chicken breast, A taste of West Cork pizza, Teriyaki Stir Fry. There are also new dessert additions such as sherry triffle, forrest fruit pavlova, rich Belgian chocolate brownie, seasonal cheesecake and much more.

Oriel Bar and Bistro caters for any occasion, be it family events, special occasions, office parties, corporate gatherings, communions, confirmations, and weddings.

They pride themselves in offering a tailor-made service specific to the customer’s requirements and tastes, using only the finest locally sourced produce.

For more details see www.orielhousehotel.ie

