Cork hotels win at Fáilte Ireland Employer awards

Best Employer - Wild Atlantic Way: Trident Hotel Kinsale, Co. Cork.
Best Employer - Large Business: The River Lee Hotel, Co. Cork.
Best Employer – Outstanding: Sandhouse Hotel – Co. Donegal.
Best Employer - Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands: The Lakeside Hotel, Co. Clare.
Best Employer - Ireland’s Ancient East: The Hoban Hotel Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny.
Best Employer - Dublin: Big Bus Dublin, Co. Dublin.
Best Employer - Attraction: EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Dublin.
Best Employer - Food and Drink: The Reg, Co. Waterford.
Best Employer - Hotel Group: Prem Group, Co. Dublin.
Best Employer - Medium Business: Aspect Hotel Dublin Parkwest, Co. Dublin.
Best Employer - Small Business: Cahernane House Hotel Co. Kerry.
“The inaugural Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Awards are a celebration of the businesses who have set the industry standard for employee engagement and workplace culture in the tourism sector. These Employer Excellence awards will help drive a further improvement in the both the quality and the perception of careers in the tourism sector”