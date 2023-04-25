Viatel Technology partners with Cisco

VIATEL Technology Group, a leading provider of networking solutions and digital services, has announced an initiative to help its customers reduce their carbon footprint and be more sustainable when refreshing their networks.

Viatel customers can now return used hardware to be responsibly reused and recycled. By recycling end-of-life equipment, companies will reduce e-waste, helping them to achieve their sustainability goals and reach their targets for a circular economy.

Access to this takeback scheme is a result of Viatel recently being awarded Cisco’s Sustainability Certification.

The certification recognises that Viatel, a Cisco Partner, is committed to providing sustainable networking and IT infrastructure solutions that are not only good for the environment, but also reduce operational costs and increase efficiencies. Cisco, the worldwide leader in technology that powers the internet, has committed to achieving 100 % product return on end-of-use hardware globally, a goal that Viatel has now pledged to support.

Eilish O’Connor, CTO of Viatel Technology Group, said: “We are very proud to have been awarded the Sustainability Certification by Cisco and to be in a position to help our customers to be more sustainable in their network refresh efforts.

“Like so many companies, our customers have become more environmentally conscious. When discussing network refreshes and updating IT infrastructure, the sustainability of our proposed solutions has become part of the conversation for the first time.

“Achieving this specialisation allows us to operationalise environmental sustainability practices in a meaningful and practical way.

“Viatel Technology Group’s commitment to sustainability is part of its broader mission to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and innovative network solutions to our customers.

“By prioritising sustainability, the company is not only reducing its impact on the environment but also helping our customers to do the same.”

Viatel Technology Group CEO, Paul Rellis, congratulated the team on this latest accreditation: “Our team is constantly upskilling to stay on top of the latest innovations from our global partners.

“The sustainability certification is special because it resonates so strongly with our own company values.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to our communities and our environment and to reducing our own carbon footprint.”

Viatel Technology Group delivers its award-winning fully managed SD-WAN service exclusively on Cisco Meraki technology.

Earlier this year, Viatel published Ireland’s first SD-WAN Report, supported by Cisco.

For more information about sustainable networking options, visit www.viatel.com.