Cork based business Dairyglen win national food award

Cork-based business, Dairyglen are official winners of the SFA National Food and Drink Award 2023 with their Smooch Ice cream brand Dairyglen have been named the official winner of the Food & Drink category 2023 with their exclusive ice cream brand Smooch, at the SFA National Small Business Awards. Nominated in both the Food and Drink and Services category for achievement, innovation, and excellence; Dairyglen celebrated their win last Thursday evening in the RDS. A total of 36 finalists were shortlisted from hundreds of applicants across a number of categories, with strict judging criteria applied to each one.

Based in Carrigtwohill, Cork, Dairyglen employs over 32 people providing fully managed solutions for the ice cream, milkshake and frozen beverage industry. Rooted in smart Bluetooth technology that allows them to access, monitor and control all their machines remotely – this system has established their Smooch brand as the number one solution for ice cream and milkshakes across the country.

Smooch is now the longest-standing Irish brand in the market, with local business at the heart of what they do.

"We’re thrilled to win the best Food & Drink Award this year, proud to be Irish and to be part of the small Irish businesses that are the backbone of the Irish economy," said Geoff Delaney, managing director Dairyglen.

