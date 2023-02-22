Home Instead hope to hire 1,000 professional staff

HOME Instead, one of Ireland’s largest private providers of home care services has launched Home Instead Hiring Week, a national campaign of events taking place from today until Friday next, that aims to hire 1,000 Professional CAREGivers to join its nearly 4,000-strong team.

Home is the preferred option for the majority of older people as they age, and the preferred option for their families. Home provides comfort, independence and familiarity, leading to better healthcare outcomes that ultimately positively impact on the quality of life of the person being cared for. Professionally trained CAREGivers give valuable support to ageing adults and play a critical role in the healthcare system by assisting them to live safely and well at home.

Tanya Morrissey, General Manager, Home Instead Cork said: “The professional CAREGiver role is ideal for caring and compassionate individuals who are seeking job stability with a flexible schedule and a supportive environment as well as continued opportunities for career progression.

“We like to say that it takes a special person to become a Professional Home Instead CAREGiver . . . and a desire to share their talents and skills with those they care for. It is a rewarding career for individuals from every walk of life and age group.

“Our teams are looking forward to meeting those interested in a meaningful career in-home care at our events during Home Instead Hiring Week. We are a great company to work for with a culture steeped in values. We would not be where we are today without our exceptional employees.

“All Home Instead CAREGivers are provided training through Home Instead’s unique Home Care Professionals Academy with access to state-of-the-art content and practical training.

“CAREGivers receive recognition through award programmes, appreciation initiatives, and social events. Thanks to this culture of support, CAREGivers feel a deep sense of belonging that they are part of a professional, compassionate, and winning team that makes a difference in the lives of ageing adults every day.”

If you are interested in a career in care, they have recruitment and hiring events taking place at the following locations in Cork:

Thursday, February 23: Information stand at SuperValu Macroom from 12 to 2.30pm.

Friday, February 24: Information stand at Wilton Shopping Centre from 12 to 2pm.

For more information see www.HomeInstead.ie/Hiring-Week, call Cork North at (021) 4307907 and Cork South at (021) 5002190, or apply now to Careers.HomeInstead.ie