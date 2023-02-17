Cork College of FET and Trigon Hotel Group Aspire to nurture hospitality leaders

CORK College of FET- Bishopstown Campus and the Trigon Hotel Group have launched their collaboration the ASPIRE Leadership Programme.

The programme is a leadership development programme run by Cork College of FET- Bishopstown Campus, under the Skills to Advance initiative for the Trigon Hotel Group. Skills to Advance is a SOLAS initiative which provides subsidised upskilling for companies and those in employment.

The ASPIRE Programme is the brainchild of Deirdre Staples and Kathleen Linehan from Trigon Hotels and is designed to develop leadership talent within the hotel team. The programme has three levels and will cultivate leadership from those who wish to move into a leadership role right up to the senior leaders of the hotel group.

Graduates of each programme will achieve qualifications accredited by the Institute of Leadership & Management (ILM), an internationally recognised qualification.

Speaking on the day, Niamh Gaine, Assistant Manager at Cork College of FET- Bishopstown Campus praised the Trigon Group for their commitment to employee development and lifelong learning saying: “The vision of Trigon Hotel Group for this programme is very clear- to develop hospitality leaders of the future.

“I commend all the management for their commitment to investing in their employees and thank them for partnering with us in Bishopstown Campus. Well done on taking the leap and signing up for this programme. Best of luck on the road ahead and I wish you every success.”

Speaking at the launch Deirdre Staples, Trigon Hotels Course Director said: “It is an immensely proud day to officially launch this programme, which was created to develop our colleague’s leadership skills and help them to achieve their full potential. This programme was developed following brainstorming with team members and the hotel management teams and was essentially done to identify areas of learning that were needed in order to assist our colleagues to advance within their careers.

“I would like to thank those in the Cork College of Further Education and Training for their advice, support, and collaboration with Trigon Hotels to bring ASPIRE alive.”

Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, Aaron Mansworth said: “We’re really passionate about supporting our team members to further their career in the hospitality industry and to reach their full potential. Training and development is really important to us whether it’s onboarding and induction sessions for our new recruits, our in-house training workshops or our longer 12-month trainee management programme which was the first of its kind in Ireland. We’re delighted to work with Cork College of FET Bishopstown Campus under the Skills to Advance initiative to develop this programme.”

Kathleen Linehan, Trigon Hotels’ Strategic Director of HR added: “What makes this new programme unique is that there are options for our team members to specialise depending on their individual strengths and interests. Some people are brilliant at motivating people, for others, it’s planning or training new team members.

“The ASPIRE Leadership Programme is about providing our team members with the additional opportunities to progress their own careers. The courses cover a wide range of topics and modules which we hope will benefit team members both in work and outside of work as there is a strong emphasis on well-being throughout.”

For more information on Cork ETB’s FET offering, visit https://www.corketb.ie/fet. For updates, visit Cork Education and Training Board or Cork ETB on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.