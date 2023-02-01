UCC BIS students sought by employers from second year

A LEADING faculty member at UCC says the demand for graduates with business and technology qualifications is so great that companies are approaching students halfway through their studies.

Business Information Systems (BIS) is a practical course combining business subjects with information technology. It provides students with a diverse set of skills and a broad understanding of business problem domains and emerging technologies.

The most recent graduate outcome survey carried out by the UCC Careers Office shows that 89% of the BIS class of 2020 were in employment shortly after graduating. An additional 8% were in further education with just 2% seeking employment.

Dr Ciara Fitzgerald, co-director of the BIS degree programme is herself a graduate of the UCC course, she said: “Our graduates are in demand across industries and we’re seeing huge competition from the larger companies.

“They’re seeking our students out much earlier, offering summer placements in second year to try to create that pipeline of talent. You could argue that every company now regardless of what sector they’re in is a technology company.

“Everybody is collecting data, looking to understand it and use it to make meaningful decisions, that’s what the BIS graduates do and why they have so many career options.”

BIS is globally recognised and informed by an industry advisory board comprising senior IT and business executives.

Professor Frederic Adam, Head of Department of Business Information Systems added: “The relationship with our advisory board helps us to continually develop and refine the course based on the direct feedback from the industry.

“The success is seen in terms of the employability of our graduates. The most recent survey carried out by UCC Careers Service shows that 9 out of 10 graduates were in employment after completing the course. They are snapped up, they have the skillset that industry is looking for.”

Graduates are employed in diverse roles including Data Analyst, Risk Assurance Associate, Trainee Accountant, Technical Support Engineer, and HR Operations Administrator across the financial services, pharmaceutical, logistics, IT, health, education, agriculture, and semi-state sectors.

A 24-week paid placement at the conclusion of the third year of study is central to the programme.

Emily Beecher is a Technology Associate who graduated from the course in 2020, she said: “I work as part of a front office technology team at Morgan Stanley in London. The third-year placement that Business Information Systems at UCC provides students with is renowned as a great opportunity to gain industry experience.

“The combination of business and technical modules provided me with a great foundation of knowledge which has been invaluable working in a technical role within the financial services industry.”

Fran Stafford graduated in 2004 and is an Investment Director with Development Capital, an Irish development and growth capital fund manager who supports Irish SMEs. Fran said: “The uniqueness of the BIS experience both academically and personally played a huge role in my career to date.

“BIS provides a fantastic all-around experience incorporating practical and academic development through its long-standing internship and final year project programmes.

“This coupled with the strong BIS alumni network is a real asset to any ambitious graduate. These are all things that have enabled me to excel in my own career. “

