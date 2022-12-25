Republic of Work expands with first office outside of Cork

A NEW coworking and innovation hub is set to open in Clonmel next month, which will bring a unique opportunity for remote working to the Tipperary town.

Republic of Work, which opened on South Mall, five years ago, is expanding its operations with the first office outside of Cork set to officially open in January, 2023.

Republic of Work first announced the new office on social media at the end of October and the news has been welcomed by local business leaders in Tipperary. It’s hoped the coworking and innovation hub will create opportunities for people to work in Clonmel, rather than being forced to relocate to larger urban areas.

CEO at Republic of Work, Frank Brennan said: “Our team is really looking forward to working with people in Clonmel.

“This new office space will offer a much needed solution to the growing flexible work issues we’re seeing across the country.

“We have gained a wealth of experience in Cork over the last number of years and the aim is to bring this knowledge and benefit to the heart of the business community in Tipperary.”