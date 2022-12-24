Sat, 24 Dec, 2022 - 09:30

Cork-based Teamwork  certified as a Great Place to Work

The Teamwork staff celebrate after the company received the received Great Place to Work Certification.

Rory Noonan

THE Teamworkers have spoken, and it’s with their direct feedback on workplace experience that Teamwork has successfully received the Great Place to Work® Certification.

The anonymous survey was part of an extensive independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Ireland. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on our incredibly strong company culture, and are thrilled to make it official as a certified Great Place to Work,” says Jeni Brown, Chief People Officer, Teamwork.

“It’s wonderful to see Teamworkers speak so highly of the collaborative, fun, connected, and rewarding environment we’ve worked hard to create and maintain as a remote-friendly, global team.”

As Teamwork continues to grow — recently announcing its North American expansion into Denver, Colorado — and as it continues to increase its 350-person strong workforce with open roles in Ireland and across the globe in the new year, the certification couldn’t come at a better time.

“We look forward to highlighting this certification in our hiring efforts and getting people excited to experience what it’s like to work somewhere as great as Teamwork,” continues Ms Brown.

Teamwork is the only scalable project management platform built specifically for client work. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform.

Headquartered in Cork, Ireland with additional hubs in Belfast, Toronto, New York, Amsterdam, and Barcelona, Teamwork has a global workforce of more than 350 employees and services more than 20,000 customers.

Find out why teams that deliver client work use Teamwork to become more efficient, organised, profitable, and happy.

Learn more at www.teamwork.com.

