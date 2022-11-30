Trigon Hotel Group celebrate success at Irish Hospitality Institute awards

The annual Hospitality Management Awards recognise individuals for their commitment and professionalism to their work and are judged by a panel of senior industry figures. There were 59 finalists across 13 award categories with Cork’s Trigon Hotels represented in six categories.
“They’ve each worked so hard and are an inspiration to all their colleagues across Trigon Hotels. These awards are also testament to the efforts of the HR team led by Kathleen Linehan and the culture of team development that exists within Trigon Hotels.”