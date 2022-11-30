Trigon Hotel Group celebrate success at Irish Hospitality Institute awards

CORK’S Trigon Hotel Group is celebrating its success at the Irish Hospitality Institute (IHI) annual awards.

The hotel group had six team members shortlisted for the awards, taking home three wins. Megan Pardy, Julie Daly and Catherine O’Mahony were named overall winners at a black-tie event in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin.

The Irish Hospitality Institute is the professional body for the Hospitality and Tourism Industry in Ireland.

Catherine O'Mahony with her award at the Irish Hospitality Institute Awards 2022. Picture: Conor McCabe

The annual Hospitality Management Awards recognise individuals for their commitment and professionalism to their work and are judged by a panel of senior industry figures. There were 59 finalists across 13 award categories with Cork’s Trigon Hotels represented in six categories.

Catherine O’Mahony, Food and Beverage Trainer at Cork International Hotel was named Hospitality Employee of the Year. Catherine has worked at the hotel for 11 years and was named employee of the year in 2021.

Megan Pardy, Digital Marketing Manager, Trigon Hotels, was named Sales and Marketing Manager of the Year. Megan has worked with the group since 2019 and describes hospitality as an exciting industry to be part of.

Julie Daly, Finance Manager, Trigon Hotels was named Finance Manager of the Year. She qualified as an accountant and saw the fast-paced hospitality industry as a way of developing her career.

Aaron Mansworth, Managing Director of Trigon Hotels and a fellow of the IHI said: “We’re hugely proud of our team here in Trigon Hotels. Having six people shortlisted from just two Hotels is an indication of the high calibre of team members and managers who make up our team. To have three overall winners is particularly great. It’s wonderful to see Catherine, Megan and Julie recognised with these prestigious national awards.

Megan Pardy, Trigon Hotels, at the Irish Hospitality Institute Awards 2022. Picture: Conor McCabe

“They’ve each worked so hard and are an inspiration to all their colleagues across Trigon Hotels. These awards are also testament to the efforts of the HR team led by Kathleen Linehan and the culture of team development that exists within Trigon Hotels.”