We want buskers and we want orchestras

Querying Professor O’Halloran’s views on leadership, he stated: “I have a bias towards action. I think in addition to action it is important that a leader has empathy. We can forget quickly that a pandemic occurred and still continues. It had a massive impact on people, and everyone was impacted differently. As a leader of an institution, you have to think about that a lot. I think a great leader listens, and also leads by action. I listen more than I speak.” Discussing drop-out rates which have climbed above pre-pandemic levels in many universities, Professor O’Halloran is proud that UCC retention rates of first year into second year are the highest in the country.
