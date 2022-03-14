Coco recognised as a Candela Corporation centre of excellence

A Ballincollig-based clinic has been recognised by Candela Corporation as a Candela Centre of Excellence.

Coco, owned by Lisa O’Mahony, now joins an exclusive group of practices entrusted to teach advanced aesthetic techniques using Candela laser technology to medical practitioners from around the world.

Coco is the first practice in Ireland to be named a Candela Centre of Excellence.

The Centre of Excellence is amongst Candela’s highest honours in respect to partnerships in leading clinical education.

Coco is a state-of-the-art aesthetic, cosmetic, skin, and laser clinic. In 2017 they added to their business by opening the Coco College of Beauty Therapy.

Lisa has been in the beauty industry for more than 20 years and set up Coco in December of 2004, before adding Coco College of Beauty Therapy in October 2017.

“Our building is just over 6.500 sq ft and at the time I felt it was a little big for just the college so I designed what I needed with our interior designer and left a big part of the building untouched,” said Lisa.

“My plan was to grow into it and see where the college will take me. Over time my love for laser and skin treatments grew and in December 2020 I decided to move Coco Aesthetic Clinic in with the college, I wanted both under one roof and it’s the decision I ever made.

Lisa O’Mahony, (centre), managing director of Coco College of Beauty Therapy and Coco Aesthetic Clinic, Ballincollig, with Jessica Leonard (left) and Lorraine Erangey, two members of the Coco team, on the occasion of the company’s appointment as the first regional training centre for Candela. Picture: Denis Minihane

“We have students that travel from all around Ireland to attend the college and to see students progress in their studies gives me utter joy and pure job satisfaction.

“I’m standing strong to help future laser technicians to really understand their equipment and give the best in class treatments to their clients.” Now with this recognition from Candela Lisa hopes to expand her business in the coming years and to continue to grow and develop her range of services.

A spokesperson for Candela said: “Candela is a leading global supplier of medical aesthetic devices to clinics and medical practices.

We have been working with Coco for several years now and recognise the professionalism of Lisa and her team.

“Last week our partnership with Coco was officially recognised as they were appointed as our very first ‘Regional Training Centre’.

“Going forward Coco will be hosting our Candela clinical training events and workshops.”