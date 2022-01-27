Network Ireland Cork branch February event to explore emotion and resilience in the workplace

NETWORK Ireland Cork branch has announced that its second event for 2022 will take place on February 2 and will address two topics — exploring emotions and developing resilience in the workplace.

Entitled “Faking it or feeling it?: Exploring emotion and resilience at work”, the event will take place in person at Cork University Business School on Lapps Quay, with President of University College Cork, Professor John O’Halloran to deliver the opening address.

Speaking ahead of the event, Professor O’Halloran said: “I look forward to welcoming Network Cork to our beautiful building on Lapps Quay and delighted that women in business are engaging with our university team. University College Cork has a long-standing tradition of engaging with groups within our community.”

The event will also feature two guest speakers from the university, Professor Carol Linehan and Dr Linda Murphy.

Professor Linehan is Head of the School of Applied Psychology at UCC and a chartered Psychologist with the Psychological Society of Ireland, with her key research interests relating to work psychology.

About the event, she said: “As a work psychologist I am delighted to have the opportunity to share research-based insights on the experience of emotion at work with Network Cork”.

Dr Linda Murphy is a lecturer in management at Cork University Business School, University College Cork.

Her research interests include careers in family firms, socioemotional wealth, sustainability of family firms, and organisational resilience.

At the event, Linda will discuss how an organisation’s emotional capability can enhance resiliency in organisations.

She said: “Organisational resilience is an emotional response, as well as a process and an outcome.

“As a management researcher interested in the sustainability of SMEs and family firms, I look forward to sharing some highlights on my research into organisational resilience.”

President of Network Cork Maria Desmond, a Masters graduate of UCC’s Commerce Department, said she was delighted to be returning to her alma mater in the company of so many of Cork’s finest businesswomen.

“I really appreciate the university’s engagement with Network Cork members and look forward to learning from our guest speakers,” she added.

MC for the event will be Barbara Nugent, Ex Officio of Network Cork and founder of EQ.ie. Barbara is an accredited emotional intelligence and resilience trainer and coach. She works with leaders at all levels to improve their knowledge and awareness and helps them to lead with greater impact.

Speaking ahead of the event, she said: “I am delighted to hear such esteemed speakers acknowledge the importance of what is often referred to as soft skills, when in fact they have a very real and tangible impact on the success of business and leadership.”

