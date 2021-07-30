McCauley Pharmacy partners with JAM Card

McCAULEY Pharmacy are delighted to announce its partnership with Just A Minute (JAM) Card to support inclusion and accessibility within communities around Ireland as the first pharmacy group to affiliate with the programme and complete the JAM Card Train and Trainer across each of its 35 stores.

The JAM Card was developed by NOW Group participants in 2012 and allows people to ask for a minute of patience, discreetly and easily, in any situation they need it, including in shops, restaurants, public transportation, and now McCauley Pharmacies.

With more than 75,000 JAM card users and 1,800 organisation partners, NOW Group is the business partner of choice for neurodiversity and hidden disabilities. McCauley Pharmacy has always been committed to supporting diversity and disability, and with this added service can now better support everyone in the community.

McCauley Pharmacy is committed to JAM Card and have taken steps to ensure the success of the partnership, including fully training all their colleagues in how to offer the best support to JAM Card users.

Speaking of the partnership, Tony McEntee, Chief Executive McCauley Pharmacy, said: “McCauley Pharmacy has always been committed to providing the best possible service to each and every customer.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our pharmacy experience and we are thrilled to have become the first pharmacy group in Ireland to carry out the detailed staff training that builds this incredible initiative into the heart of our business.

“However, thanks to our JAM Card partnership customers can feel at ease and welcome in all of our McCauley locations. Our colleagues are looking forward to displaying the JAM Card logo with pride and welcoming JAM Card users with open arms.”

Speaking of the partnership, Maeve Monaghan, Chief Executive of NOW Group, said: “Our JAM Card training reinforces the need to be prepared for customers with different needs. We’re delighted to see this ethos reflected in McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy and to be able to welcome this pharmacy chain to the JAM Card family.”

McCauley is a leading Irish owned retail pharmacy group, operating 35 stores across Ireland.

NOW Group is a social enterprise that supports people with learning difficulties and autism into jobs with a future. JAM Card was developed by NOW Group participants. Under its Loaf Catering brand it runs six cafes and a corporate catering business. Gauge Impact is its research and evaluation business.