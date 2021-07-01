My Career: People know us as the property sisters

My Career: Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin Auctioneers, Bandon

Name: Majella Galvin, of DNG Galvin Auctioneers, Bandon.

Age: 34

Lives: Bandon, Co. Cork

Job title: Auctioneer and Valuer

Salary bracket: Enough to get by

Education background: BSc (hons)Real Estate & Valuatio, University of Reading. Registered Valuer with the Royal institute of Chartered Surveyors, Associate member of the Society Chartered surveyors Ireland, Member of Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers (IPAV).

Hobbies: I love spending time outdoors, especially walking my dog Cindy along West Corks beautiful beaches. I am also a member of Bandon Toastmasters Club and I am privileged to be a member of such a great organisation.

Describe your job in five words: Negotiation, teamwork, people-based, rewarding and challenging.

Describe yourself in five words: Motivated, friendly, reliable, approachable, understanding.

Personality needed for this kind of work? Flexible, self-motivated, trustworthy, friendly, solution-orientated.

How long are you doing this job? You could say I’ve done this all my life really, as a child I would accompany my father, Michael at work on Saturdays and school holidays. But officially, I’ve been an auctioneer for 12 years.

How did you get this job? Growing up, I always wanted to be an auctioneer, I loved property and I loved helping my father with his work. After my Leaving Certificate I studied property for two years in Cork. This gave me the qualification to be a licenced estate agent.

I decided to pursue my studies for another year, with a major focus on commercial property, and graduated with a diploma in estate management and valuation and was awarded Student of the Year. At the time there was no degree for real estate in Ireland.

My interest in property and passion to provide clients with a high level of expertise and service inspired me go the extra mile to study for a degree in Real Estate.

So, I did, off I went to the University of Reading in the UK. I gained an in depth knowledge of property valuations on a residential and commercial scale, studied different methods of analysing investments, compulsory purchase orders, law, rent reviews as well as client care.

I graduated on a very cold December day in 2010 with a BSc (Hons) Real Estate & Valuation. My qualification accredited me to become a Registered Valuer with the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and a member of the Society of Chartered surveyors Ireland (SCSI).

Experience is a crucial element in this job and I grasped every opportunity I got to enhance it. However, my journey was not smooth sailing. I suffered an eating disorder and as a consequence had to take time out from my career. Well, physically anyway! My passion for property and my career continued throughout those challenging years.

During those years, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to work in the family auctioneering business (DNG Galvin) on a flexible basis. Looking back, I was resilient and continued to upskill, doing online property courses and expanding my skillset in the area of technology and digital marketing, all of which are valuable skills in the current climate.

I am now privileged to be working in the family auctioneering business along with my sister, Caroline and father, Michael (both of whom are fully licenced auctioneers).

The business is built on the pillars of passion, care and expertise. We provide property services including sales, lettings and valuations throughout Cork county and West Cork.

The property industry is constantly changing and I am a firm believer in continuing to upskill to enable me to provide the best service to my clients when advising them, and that they can trust my knowledge when making one of the biggest decisions in their life. I participate in regular upskilling programmes provided by the SCSI, RICS, and Property Services Regulatory Authority. As Vice Chairperson, of the SCSI Southern Region, I am currently engaging with members to devise a relevant continuous professional development programme.

Do you need particular qualifications or experience? Yes, all property professionals are required to hold a Property Service Providers Licence, which is issued by the Property Service Regulatory Authority. Candidates must meet the educational requirements to be eligible for this PSP Licence.

Describe a day at work: No two days are the same in this profession! Over the past year the Covid restrictions as well as the enhancement of technology has changed the way we do business.

The use of virtual tours to market property has been very popular. On saying that nothing will ever replace viewing a home in person.

Purchasers love to step inside the property and get a feel for what could be their forever home. I am delighted to be back doing physical viewings again. The market is crazy at the moment. We have been experiencing a huge number of enquiries from ready to go purchasers. However supply of homes to the market is limited which is resulting in an increase in prices. As an Registered Valuer with the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, I carry out valuations on a daily basis for a number of purposes including probate, Family transfer, Fair Deal, Separation, sale, letting etc

Although no two days are the same in our profession, one thing that remains constant is communicating with people. Getting to know their needs, building relationships and helping them move from one chapter of their life to another.

How many hours do you work a week? Every week varies.

What do you wear to work? Smart casual.

Is your industry male or female dominated? Male-dominated, but I welcome the shift in recent years that sees more females entering the profession. My sister Caroline is also an auctioneer at DNG Galvin. We are often referred to as the ‘property sisters’!

Is your job stressful? How? Rate it on a scale of 1-10: I personally love what I do. Some days are more challenging than others but when you love what you do, you never work a day in your life!

Do you work with others or on your own? Our job is a people business. I am constantly communicating with other professionals such as solicitors, engineers, builders, etc, as well as the general public. Our job is very much about team work.

When do you plan to retire or give up working? I don’t have any plans to retire! Not for a long time anyway!

Best bits: Working with a diverse range of people and helping them move from one chapter of their lives to another.

Worst bits: When a sale falls through. From my experience, the main reason for this is that legalities are not in order. This is very disappointing for both buyers and sellers. In order to help prevent this from happening, I advise vendors to instruct their solicitor to prepare their legal pack before going to the market. This means when the property becomes sale agreed, the contract can be issued without delay.

Advice to those who want your job? It is not a 9-5 job. You have to love what you do and be prepared to go the extra mile to get the best result for your client. Furthermore, get as much experience as possible.