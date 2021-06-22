Reardens Group looking to hire more staff ahead of  return to indoor dining

REARDENS Bar and complex are continuing to recruit new staff ahead of the return to indoor dining at the start of next month.

The bar on Washington Street, which is one of Cork’s largest and busiest late-night entertainment venues, is enjoying a fantastic return to trading since outdoor dining began on June 7.

New general manager John Styles is thrilled with the return of the bar’s very loyal customers and he is gearing up for a very busy next few months with the return of indoor dining.

“We currently employ more than 200 people within the group and with the return of indoor dining and drinking next month we are now looking to add to our current staffing levels and bring them up to more than 250, with vacancies across a wide range of areas in the bar and within the group,” John Styles said.

The new jobs are in all areas of the business and proprietor Margaret Kenneally is looking forward to seeing more people employed by the venue which has a very loyal band of GAA customers across the city and county.

“We have been inundated with CVs from people all over Cork and Ireland to be fair. We haven’t found it hard to hire new staff. We are recognised as a great employer in this city and this is a great place to work if you want to develop your career in the entertainment business. The groups other venues, The Oliver Plunkett Bar and the Chambers Bar are also looking to add new staff.

“Those interested in joining any of our venues can send their CV by e-mail to hr@reardens.com”