My Career: Helping others to reach their goals

Name: Noella Carroll

Age: 48

Lives: Carrigrohane, Cork city

Job title: Managing Director of Pinnaklo Ltd

Salary bracket: €70-80k

Education background: Degree in Business Studies/Commerce from Waterford Institute of Technology CIMA Professional Qualification in Management Accounting from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) via the Dublin Business School.

Hobbies: I am a juvenile athletics distance coach which I adore, a keen rugby fan and I have a passion for wellness especially wellness in the workplace.

Describe your job in five words: Fulfilling, analytical, project led, mentor, client value driven.

Describe yourself in five words: Driven, passionate, organised, honest, competitive.

Personality needed for this kind of work? I am a strategic long-term thinker with a head for business, I see the bigger picture beyond the finance aspects, knowing that good decisions can only come from a rounded view of diverse inputs across the business, good relationship builder, with a good balance of empathy and professionalism, eye for talent in the workplace and potential of persons, I also love mentoring and developing persons to achieve their goals.

My values are honesty and diligence, hard work, bringing value to my clients, passion for people succeeding in the workplace and giving them the tools and capabilities to succeed.

My passion is helping companies gain the confidence to take action to meet their stretch goals.

How long are you doing this job?

In June 2019 I left my role as Associate Director of Finance on Strategic Projects at Gilead after 7 years with the company in multiple finance roles, I took a huge leap of faith to start my own business and become Managing Director of Pinnaklo Ltd my own company. This June 2021 the business will celebrate 2 years of operation.

How did you get this job?

Well, as a Finance Professional for many years with the Finance and managing projects and I have shown that passion and drive over the years following my Accounting qualifications with over 20 years’ experience working with many multinational companies here in Cork at a global level.

I have worked with Gilead, Logitech, Moog, EMC (Now Dell EMC), Cascade Designs and Flex. My exposure in all these companies has given me the grounding and experience to help my own clients financial departments prosper and grow and drive their focus business wise internationally too.

Do you need particular qualifications or experience?

Yes, the financial qualifications I mentioned earlier in the interview are a requirement in this line of business.

Describe a day at work: My days are really varied but I have to say structured also, normally I would be at my home desk at 8am, responding to emails, following up on my to do list etc… before I start my client work at 9am. I client work until 1pm and take an hour for lunch, go for a run or a walk. Back again to the desk at 2pm where I client work until 6pm. At night, I try to take some down time but to take calls and attend network events depending on what is on that week.

Now that you know the structure of my day, this is what I do; client Key Performance Indicator reporting including devising new reporting or existing reporting, process designs and re-engineering, project planning and actions, co-ordinating with 3 rd parties such as Auditors, Banks, Insurance, Accounting organisations, Enterprise Ireland on loan applications, audits, grants, insurance renewal etc….

At home at the moment there are six of us, my husband, three daughters, myself and the dog Molly, in between working I take time out with my daughters Aoife, Danielle and Adrienne and find an escape walking 5km from my house with my husband David and the dog Molly.

How many hours do you work a week? 50+

What do you wear to work? My dress code is smart casual with the occasional smart jacket, I do think portraying a professional overall impression gives those you interact with a certain confidence in you and what you have to say.

Is your industry male or female dominated? There is a growing level of female entrepreneurs now starting their own businesses, but my area of finance would be heavily male dominated. I am passionate about women in business and besides been a member of Cork Chamber, I am proud member of Network Cork. I also lecture on the Excel Program at the Rubicon centre at MTU here in Cork which is a program for women in business at the start-up stage.

Does this affect you in any particular way? Not at all, I am my own person and confident in my abilities and what I do for my clients.

Is your job stressful? How? Rate it on a scale of 1-10: Yes, my job is stressful sometimes, but it’s so rewarding when you see the genuine results that I deliver for my clients but on a scale of 1-10, Stressfulness would rate at 4-5

Do you work with others or on your own? At the moment I am still only building the business, but I currently work with 3 big clients and I interact with these companies daily. I have two people who join my team to assist with the workload and this is one of my goals to build my client base and start to have more people join the Team at Pinnaklo Ltd.

When do you plan to retire or give up working? From early in my career, I could see the stay-at-home mum or dad who took a sabbatical out of the workplace to take care of their children and then returned to the workplace as a very valuable resource which I always promised myself one day I would tap into if I got the chance, this has yet to happen for me but never say never. I would say that the whole area of “remote working” has been so beneficial to people like me who are juggling several clients but as for your question, I have no plans to retire any-time soon.

Best bits: Working with entrepreneurial clients, feeling their energy and passion and enabling them to pursue their goals… I have to say though it is difficult now with the remote aspect of business interaction, it’s not possible to have a coffee with a client or colleague and get the cards on the table so to say, I miss that and wish it were different. The other best bit is the fact that it is within my control to bring Pinnaklo to wherever I want to, it’s scary and exhilarating all at the same time what the future may hold.

Worst bits: If a client were not to pay or I could not get work, thankfully neither has happened to date.

Advice to those who want your job? Take the plunge and be prepared to take the wins and the hits, there will be many.

Any other comments? As I mentioned previously, I am passionate about wellness in the workplace and one of my clients recently thanked me by saying “Thank you for listening, and always supporting our team. You have a special way with people and we always look forward to chatting to you. We are lucky to have a wellness coach like you working with us?” This meant so much to me.