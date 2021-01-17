Aldi announce return of their  ‘Grow with’ programme

ALDI has announced the return of its ‘Grow with Aldi’ supplier development programme for 2021, which will see it supporting Irish suppliers, offering them the chance to become a core range listing in all 145 Aldi Ireland stores.

To date, more than 500 Irish suppliers have entered the Grow with Aldi programme over the last three years, with Aldi’s investment hitting €3m.

This year, the Grow with Aldi message is sustainability, entrants are encouraged to demonstrate how their product/company is focusing on sustainability as a top priority.

This year will also see non-food related Irish products have the chance to appear on Aldi’s shelves. From beauty products to cleaning products to candles and more, the programme is wide open this year!

Aldi will pick up to 60 products entered as part of the ‘Grow with Aldi’ Specialbuys event on June 6, 2021.

A final six products will then be chosen to become a core range listing in all of Aldi’s 145 stores nationwide.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, the programme is designed to help small and medium producers gain experience and exposure for their products.

Participants will receive tailored mentoring and bespoke workshops with the Aldi Buying team, the Aldi Marketing team and Bord Bia technical experts.

Last more than 75 products went on sale in May 2020 as part of the Grow with Aldi Specialbuys event. Six products were then chosen in July to form part of the core range nationwide.

The six winning suppliers and products were: Saturday Pizzas (Little Island, Cork); Dromod Boxty (Dromod, Co. Leitrim); Hellbent Boerewors Sausage (Newtownards, Co. Down); The Popcorn Factory Candy Floss (Coleraine, Co. Derry); Prokulture Organic Kombucha (Sallins, Co. Kildare) and The Piccolo Pizza Co. Pizza Sauce (Kilcoole, Co. Wicklow).

John Curtin, Aldi Ireland Group Buying Director, said: “The first three years of the programme were very successful for everyone involved, and Aldi forged new links with fantastic Irish suppliers from around the country.

“During Covid-19, we were also in a position to help even more small Irish suppliers listing on our shelves as part of the Grow with Aldi programme, so we know that the quality of food and drink produced in Ireland is outstanding.”

Commenting on the programme, Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO said: “As we enter another challenging period for the food industry, it’s hugely important we continue to support our local Irish food and drink producers.”

Irish food, drink, foodservice and non-food related companies with ambitions to take their product from concept to shelf and see it stocked in Aldi’s 145 Irish stores can apply for the Grow with Aldi supplier development programme by contacting grow@aldi.ie.

Further details are available at www.aldi.ie/grow.

Aldi also confirmed it is extending its temporary shorter payment terms initiative for small and medium Irish suppliers for the entirety of 2021. The initiative was introduced at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic to ensure Aldi’s suppliers are paid as quickly as possible.