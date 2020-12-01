Three-in-10 willing to buy vehicles online

THE results of a motoring survey by CarsIreland.ie have revealed that three-in-10 respondents would be willing to buy a car online.

Six-in-10 people would consider conducting a “face-time demonstration” of a car with a dealer either through Skype, Zoom or WhatsApp and seven in ten agreed that a video of the car would help in the purchasing process.

Of the 1,000 people surveyed, six-in-10 would be willing to pay a small holding deposit of between €50 and €100 and two-in-10 would be willing to pay up to 20% of the price of the car. Less than one-in-10 people said they would pay up to 50% of the price with the same amount of people willing to pay in full.

Eight-in-10 people would like if a dealer brought the car to them for a test drive and the same amount of people would consider hiring an independent motor mechanic to check the car on their behalf.

Two-in-10 people would be willing to buy a car without a test drive if it came with some form of guarantee.

Two-in-10 people would not be willing to pay anything to have a car delivered, less than two in ten would pay €50, three in ten would pay €100 and one-in-10 would pay between €200 and €300.

When asked if they had ever purchased a car history check, half of the respondents had not. Four-in-10 had checked the car’s history. If buying online, people cited a car history check as the most important factor followed closely by a warranty, service history, dealer reviews and finally a cooling off period.

Three-in-10 people surveyed said a car history check would help convince them to buy a car, while half selected maybe. Less then two-in-10 would not need a history check to convince them to buy.

Eight-in-10 people surveyed would avoid a dealership if they were not implementing social distancing.

Five-in-10 respondents would check the dealers website for safety measures before visiting. Half of those surveyed said it was extremely important that the car was sanitised.

Of the people surveyed who don’t currently own a car, eight-in-10 intend to or are thinking about buying a new car in order to avoid using public transport.