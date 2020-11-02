Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 12:17

What a fluke: Dutch whale tail sculpture catches train

What a fluke: Dutch whale tail sculpture catches train
The driver of the train had a remarkable stroke of luck (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

A train driver in the Netherlands has escaped injury after his front carriage rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails and was caught by a sculpture of a whale’s tail.

The train was left perched upon one of two tail fins known as “flukes” several yards above the ground in Rotterdam.

It created such a stir locally that authorities urged sightseers to stay away, adding that coronavirus restrictions were in force.

Whale tails are known as ‘flukes’ (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Some 50 people were at the scene as engineers tried to work out how to stabilise and then remove the train amid strengthening winds.

“A team of experts is investigating how we can make it safe and get it down,” Carly Gorter, a spokeswoman for the local security authority, said.

No passengers were aboard the train (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

“It’s tricky,” she added.

The company that operates the metro line said the driver was uninjured and there were no passengers on the train when it crashed through stop barriers at the end of the station in the town of Spijkenisse on Monday morning.

More in this section

China Hong Kong Carrie Lam says next US president should not meddle in Hong Kong affairs
Indonesia Volcano Evacuations under way as activity increases at Indonesian volcano
traindigitalplace: international
Kingspan shares fall despite profit rise in face of Covid and Brexit threats

Kingspan shares fall despite profit rise in face of Covid and Brexit threats

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

Advertising

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 14
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES