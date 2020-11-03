Vienna attacker ‘sympathised with Islamic State’

A third person has died following a shooting in Vienna which authorities believe may have an Islamist link.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told reporters that two men and a woman have died from their injuries.

A suspected attacker was also shot and killed by police.

Mr Nehammer said: “The attacker sympathised with the militant terrorist group IS.”

He declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are still trying to determine whether further attackers may be on the run and people in Vienna have been urged to stay at home on Tuesday.

Fifteen people were injured in the attack in the centre of the capital, among them a police officer.