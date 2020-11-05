Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 11:10

Kosovo president steps down to face war crime charges in The Hague

Kosovo president steps down to face war crime charges in The Hague
President of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, during a visit to Sandhurst (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s war for independence, has resigned in order to face charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague.

Thaci announced his resignation at a news conference on Thursday.

He said he was taking the step “to protect the integrity of the presidency of Kosovo”.

Thaci was indicted by a Kosovo court based in The Hague which was set up to try alleged crimes of former ethnic Albanian rebel leaders.

A spokesman for the prosecutor in The Hague said he had no comment on Thaci’s announcement.

More in this section

China Hong Kong Carrie Lam says next US president should not meddle in Hong Kong affairs
Indonesia Volcano Evacuations under way as activity increases at Indonesian volcano
presidentplace: international
Kingspan shares fall despite profit rise in face of Covid and Brexit threats

Kingspan shares fall despite profit rise in face of Covid and Brexit threats

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

Advertising

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 14
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES