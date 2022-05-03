How to support the Woman for Woman initiative in Cork for Ukrainian refugees...

AS the war in Ukraine rages on, many more women and children will find themselves displaced in the weeks, even months, ahead.
- 2 packs of night/long sanitary pads with wings
- 1 pack of regular sanitary pads with wings
- 1 pack of regular panty liners
- 1 toothpaste
- 1 shower gel
- 1 shampoo
- 1 toothbrush
- 1 antiperspirant
- 1 pack cosmetic/cotton pads
- 1 face and hand cream
- 1 pack of disposable razors
- 1 hair comb/brush
- Together-Together Center, Unit 2A, Kilnap Business Park, Old Mallow Road, Cork, T23 V9K3 (every Tuesday from 10am to 3pm.
- Julia Grocery Polish Shop, Unit 4 Corabbey Mews, Distillery Walk, Midleton, Co. Cork, P25 X449
- Grocery Market Polish Shop Youghal, 95 N Main Street, Youghal-Lands, Youghal, Co. Cork.