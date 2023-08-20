Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 06:10

Here’s your new route for The Echo Women's Mini Marathon 2023

Race competitors at the start line last year. Pic: Larry Cummins

This year’s Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon is debuting a new route. As a result, the race distance has also dropped by 1km, from the usual 6km to 5km.

The new route will start in the same area of the city as previous years, with the race kicking off on Kennedy Quay.

Parking is limited and traffic is restricted in the area near the race start, so it’s recommended that people park elsewhere and make their way down to the start line.

This year, runners, joggers and walkers will be asked to choose a zone to start from, they’ll be labelled with numbers. Each zone represents a predicted finish time for the 5km distance.

The Echo Women's Mini Marathon Route for 2023.

Those expecting to finish the race in less than 24 minutes will enter zone 1, 24-32 minutes zone 2, and so on all the way to zone 7 for those with a predicted finish time of more than 50 minutes.

These zones will be marked on the road leading to the start line, and are being used for two main reasons — to ensure everyone’s safety, and to ensure a smooth start to the race for everyone.

Once the race begins, from Kennedy Quay, participants will then head out on to Victoria Road, then on to Centre Park Road and run all the way down towards The Marina. 

The 1km mark is at the Victoria Roundabout, while the 2km mark is on the Centre Park Road.

From there, athletes will run down the first section of The Marina, towards Blackrock, but will veer off around the Blackrock end of Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium, run down the side of the stadium, and in the gated carpark at the city end. Runners will pass the 3km mark around here. They’ll then cross out of the carpark into the new Marina Park, heading towards the bandstand, giving people a tour of the newly opened facility, before turning back towards the side of the stadium they came from, and running back down again, so there’ll be athletes running in opposite directions next to the stadium with barriers in between.

Instead of heading back on to The Marina, the route then goes around the far side of the all-weather pitch, towards CAB motors and back down Monahan Road — where the 4km mark is.

The runners will finish by Kennedy Park — completing the 5km route — and ready to celebrate with their friends, family and fellow participants.

The new route has received all necessary Garda approval.

Register at echolive.ie/minimarathon.

